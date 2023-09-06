The anchor dug into the soft gravel of the river bed, holding the boat fast against the current. Clouds, flat gray on their undersides, towered bulbous and brilliant white on their topsides, hanging motionless in the blue.
I took sandwiches from the cooler and we ate in the shade of the cottonwood growing atop the high bank. Upstream and across the river an angler worked the eye of a pool. From where I sat I could just make out his indicator bobbing in the current. He cast with the rhythm and persistence of a metronome, seemingly lost in ritual until with a sudden motion he set the rod tip skyward. A fish flashed and splashed on the surface as he brought it to his net.
Two rafts floated by in quick succession, oarsmen relaxed into their seat backs, anglers lazily flicking casts out onto a river that flowed with the soft murmur of a late summer afternoon. I turned my attention downstream, following the progress of the rafts until they receded from view.
“How about I row for a bit longer, until we get to the bridge, then you can take over again.” “OK,” she said, “but there’s no way I’m rowing the boat chute.” I didn’t argue, even though she was more than capable. That time would come, and my pleasure lay in the fact she was having fun out here.
Learning to row a boat on moving water can easily become a nerve-wracking, trauma-inducing experience, a hitherto benign stretch of water suddenly becoming hostile and treacherous. Space and time compress to where brain and body freeze to immobility. Simple tasks like distinguishing left from right, forwards from backwards, become scrambled, overwhelming the capacity for rational thought. Minuscule obstacles assume massive proportion and magnetic properties. One’s focus becomes fixated on obstacles rather than pathways, with predictable results.
Some adapt quicker than others, and I placed her near the top of the class. A couple of questions when we’d first weighed anchor and set off downriver, and since then I’d needed to do little more than make a couple of suggestions on whether left or right was the better option. She’d done the rest, reading the water, maneuvering between boulders, digging the oar blades deep, belying her status as a once-a-year oars person.
I regretted her talking me out of bringing along a fly rod. “There’s no way,” she’d said at the put-in. “You’re gonna be too busy keeping me out of trouble to fish.”
An osprey appeared, swooping low along down the center of the river before rising abruptly then diving steeply until, wingtips almost touching the water, it turned and arced up to alight on a bare branch overlooking the river. There it sat in silhouette, preening its feathers, perhaps too digesting its most recent meal.
Fighting against the onset of post-lunch languor, I hauled on the anchor rope and, freed from connection to the riverbed, we resumed our passage downstream. Next year, I determined, I’d bring a fly rod. What better way to spend a day, and hopefully catch a fish, than with her on the oars.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.