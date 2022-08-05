The predawn sky smolders orange and pink beyond the mountains and the lake is still as a millpond. I wade out far enough to shallow dive without pausing to think about that first involuntary intake of breath, that first tightening of skin. Much passes through my mind in the half-second of eternity before the water envelopes me and I immediately strike out for the buoy that is my target a hundred yards offshore.
The lake is low this year, the distance between shore and buoy perhaps a third less than usual, so I swim out beyond it, beyond the boats tethered at various moorings, then once clear I pause to tread water and look around.
Briefly the lake feels mine alone. To the east the sky continues to lighten, the water smooth as glass, and turning toward shore the cabin sits in the shadowed embrace of tall pines, its windows reflecting the colors of dawn, giving the impression of being lit from within, but I know that inside its occupants slumber still.
After breakfast we assemble victuals then drive to a trailhead and hike through what was until recently a familiar landscape, cooler and shaded, now rendered stark and alien by the ravages of forest fire. The fire appears to have moved through at pace.
While a scattering survive the conflagration, most trees stand stark, trunks black as coal, some with a full complement of their needles, rust-colored and lifeless, still adhering to their branches. Some are burned on one side only, others gutted and rendered ashen husks.
Stripped of cover, the contour and character of the land takes on a new perspective. Among the devastation fresh life begins to blossom, tiny pines already pushing through the loamy earth, wildflowers asserting, and ahead on the trail a doe and her spotted fawn run from our approach.
The trail ascends steeply by switchbacks through loose scrabble until we crest the last ridge and look down upon a placid lake, a handful of acres in size, cradled by surroundings largely unscathed by the fire. We find shade among trees at water’s edge and eat lunch as dragonflies and damselflies, turquoise and blue, hover and dart among the reeds growing along the shoreline, and across the lake a pair of jays chant a raucous chorus.
Back to the cabin in the evening, the lake draws me once more, this time to seek relief from the lingering heat of the day and the dust of the trail. The same fleeting trepidation passes through my mind as I shallow-arc into the water and strike out for the buoy.
An evening breeze chops the surface, and overhead cumulus, flat and gray underside and towering brilliant white above, sit motionless over the mountains. Terns wheel and dive in the gathering evening as color drains from the sky and hues of orange and pink begin to assert themselves upon the landscape once more, and not for the first time I wonder where the hours have slipped.
From the buoy I strike again toward shore and the cabin. There’s beer in the fridge, a grill to be lit and stories to share.
