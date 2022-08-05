Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The predawn sky smolders orange and pink beyond the mountains and the lake is still as a millpond. I wade out far enough to shallow dive without pausing to think about that first involuntary intake of breath, that first tightening of skin. Much passes through my mind in the half-second of eternity before the water envelopes me and I immediately strike out for the buoy that is my target a hundred yards offshore.

The lake is low this year, the distance between shore and buoy perhaps a third less than usual, so I swim out beyond it, beyond the boats tethered at various moorings, then once clear I pause to tread water and look around.