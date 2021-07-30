City’s visitor message:
Gas guzzlers go home?
At their July 20 meeting, Salida’s city council adopted a climate action plan for the city.
As happens too often, this is another case of government officials telling folks what they need to do, or how they should live their lives.
Usually, it’s federal or state government setting rules and regulations, but in this case it’s local officials who in essence are saying, “We know what’s best for you: Here’s what we’re going to do.”
The city approved the plan without benefit of a public meeting or hearing, citing instead 18 months of committee meetings. If this was a plan put forth by citizens, and stretched out over a year and a half, then why not at least announce a public meeting for all city residents?
No, the council has not enacted provisions of its climate plan. As Mayor P.T. Wood said, it’s more of a comprehensive plan, an outline of possibilities than code-setting regulations. What’s worrisome, though, is that plans have a way of eventually working their way into codes and regulations.
The city’s climate plan would punish those who would dare purchase or drive a fossil-fuel-powered car or truck, charging carbon dioxide fees at purchase or registration.
The plan would also establish congestion fees on fossil-fuel vehicles in specific areas or for driving in high-use times as well as proposing to tax gasoline sales locally or regionally.
Whoa! Not even the state Legislature, dominated by Democrats, has adopted or even proposed similarly punitive “we’re going to tell you how to live your life” rules and regulations.
Whether or not the city could legally impose some elements of the plan, such as taxing fuel sales beyond a general sales tax, remains a question.
That city officials are thinking along these lines says something about the council’s mind-set.
If the city is so passionate about the climate and a plan, why not charge motels, lodges, B&Bs and STRs a fossil fuel fee for every such vehicle parked overnight in their lot, similar to a pillow tax?
And if they truly believe in what they’re saying, they should take the plan a step or two further: Turn away all visitors who have the audacity to come to Salida in a fossil fuel-powered vehicle.
Just put up signs at city limits stating, “No gas-guzzling, carbon-dioxide-emitting vehicles allowed in the city,” or simply, “Gas guzzlers go home!”
In the meantime city officials might want to note just what percentage of city sales tax revenues are paid for by visitors and the percentage of those sales that come to the city in fossil-fuel-powered cars and trucks.
Fair and fun on tap
The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo continues with events to midday Sunday.
Today’s schedule features 4-H and adult Round Robins, garden tractor race, 4-H awards and the Junior Market Livestock Sale, concluding with entertainment by the Spurs & Latigo band.
Saturday’s events include team sorting, horseshoe pitching, 4-H ag small group tours, antique tractor pull, hay stacking, stock dog demonstration, Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, finishing up with Spurs & Latigo. Kids’ programs include sawdust digging for coins and catch-a-pig contests.
Sunday’s events include a cowboy church service and antique tractor pull and engine demonstration.
The always interesting exhibit hall is open with displays of crafts, foods and garden fare.
Get your crew out to participate in events, check out the livestock sale, enjoy the entertainment and spend some time visiting with neighbors.
The Fair & Rodeo is simply good, wholesome fun for all the family. Get out to enjoy it!
— MJB