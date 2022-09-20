In the United States pumpkins go hand in hand with the fall holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Harvested in October, this versatile orange fruit features flowers, flesh and seeds that are edible and rich in vitamins. Although many people associate pumpkins with pies and carved jack-o’-lanterns, they make really tasty savory dishes as well.
Before I serve up some delicious recipes, I want to share some trivia you might not know about this amazing gourd. Yes, pumpkins are a member of the gourd family, which includes cucumbers, honeydew melons, cantaloupe, watermelons and zucchini. These plants are native to Central America and Mexico, but the only continent they don’t grow on today is Antarctica.
According to the 2017 U.S. Agriculture Census, Illinois is the largest producer of pumpkins in the country, harvesting twice as many pumpkins as any other top producing state. In 2020, Illinois produced 564 million pounds of pumpkin.
The heaviest pumpkin on record was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds. The largest pumpkin grown in the U.S. was produced in New Hampshire in 2018 and weighed in at 2,528 pounds. Someone in Ohio baked the largest pumpkin pie on record in 2010. Measuring 20 feet in diameter, it weighed 3,699 pounds.
Pumpkin Risotto with Bacon is great for company or a cozy dinner at home with the family. A small side salad is all that is needed for a complete meal, or serve this as a side with pork.
1½ cups diced yellow onions
6 strips of bacon, chopped
1 cup uncooked Arborio rice
¼ cup pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie mix
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
In a deep nonstick skillet, add oil and heat over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onions and bacon. Cook for 15 minutes or until onions are tender and bacon is beginning to crisp. Add rice and a generous amount of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Add chicken broth and cook an additional 10 minutes, stirring often.
Reduce heat to low and cover. Cook rice for about 25 minutes, or until tender. Stir in pumpkin during the final 5 minutes of cooking. Stir in the Parmesan, reserving a couple of tablespoons for garnish. Turn the heat back up to medium-high and continue cooking uncovered until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is creamy. Garnish with Parmesan and parsley. Serve immediately.
Pumpkin Stuffed Shells with Bacon and Gouda is about as fall as a pasta dish gets with crispy bacon, creamy Gouda cheese and pumpkin in baked pasta.
1 small, sweet onion, minced
2 tablespoons butter or bacon grease
1 pound Gouda cheese, divided
2 15-ounce cans of pumpkin puree
1 pound large pasta shells, cooked al dente according to package directions
Chopped chives for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Chop bacon and cook in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Let cook until the fat renders and bacon is crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain. Leave 2 tablespoons of bacon fat or add 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet with onion, garlic and paprika. Cook until onions are soft and translucent.
Stir in pumpkin puree with half of the cooked bacon and Gouda cheese. Combine well, then remove from heat. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Fill each cooked shell with a big spoonful of the pumpkin mixture. Place stuffed shells in lightly greased 13-by-9 baking dish. You should get around 20 shells. Cover shells with the rest of the cheese and bacon. Bake until cheese is melted and shells are hot, about 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with chives and serve warm.
Want to give your beef stew a fall twist? Why not try Pumpkin Beef Stew? This is especially delicious in a warm bread bowl or with a side of toasty sourdough or rye bread.
3 pounds beef stew meat, cubed into 1-inch chunks
1 large yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1½ teaspoons black pepper
3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced
Dredge beef in flour until all sides of the meat are covered. In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. In small quantities, brown beef on all sides. Remove meat to a bowl when browned before adding more beef to the pot. When all the meat is browned, add onion and garlic to the pot. Sauté for 1 minute, scraping the bottom of the pot as you go.
Return beef to the pot and add beef broth, pumpkin puree, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Stir well to combine and bring to a boil. Once liquid is boiling, reduce heat to medium low and simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Add potatoes, carrots, celery and thyme sprigs to the pot. Increase heat to medium and cook for an additional 30 minutes. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.