In the United States pumpkins go hand in hand with the fall holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Harvested in October, this versatile orange fruit features flowers, flesh and seeds that are edible and rich in vitamins. Although many people associate pumpkins with pies and carved jack-o’-lanterns, they make really tasty savory dishes as well.

Before I serve up some delicious recipes, I want to share some trivia you might not know about this amazing gourd. Yes, pumpkins are a member of the gourd family, which includes cucumbers, honeydew melons, cantaloupe, watermelons and zucchini. These plants are native to Central America and Mexico, but the only continent they don’t grow on today is Antarctica.