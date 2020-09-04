Monarch Pass project reduces basin threats
The beetle-kill project ramping up in the southern Sawatch Range on Monarch Pass is significant for a number of reasons.
The purpose behind the $1.5 million project is to reduce the beetle infestation and improve forest health.
From a citizen’s viewpoint, the project will put to use a natural resource – spruce trees – instead of leaving them to rot on mountainsides while posing serious wildfire threats to the region.
From a professional and local and state officials’ view the work will also:
• Reduce fuel loading, helping to minimize potential for a wildfire’s impacts;
• Help provide for public and firefighter safety;
• Help protect and improve watershed and aquatic ecosystem health;
• Help protect private and public water supplies;
• Help mitigate potential catastrophic erosion in the event of a wildfire; and
• Help protect water, power and transportation infrastructure while promoting economic development.
The importance of the work becomes obvious after seeing what can happen to areas hit by wildfire. Following the 2016 Hayden Pass and 2019 Decker fires, storms caused flash flooding and damage to private property as well as roads downstream of the fires.
If a wildfire were to occur on Monarch, the impacts would potentially be far more severe, given the development and infrastructure downstream from the pass.
Flash flooding – should it occur – would endanger Salida’s water supply which is based in part on the South Arkansas River. Flooding would also pose threats to downstream private property including both residences and businesses on a larger scale than that of the 2016 and 2019 fires.
Over the next two years the project aims to treat slopes from just south of Monarch Mountain Resort in Garfield to Monarch Crest Scenic Tramway and Gift Shop, a total of approximately 370 acres.
The project is a joint effort of the U.S. Forest Service and the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative. The ARWC’s Chelsey Nutter secured $600,000-plus in matching grants from area entities including Colorado Water Conservation Board, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, municipalities of Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, Pueblo Board of Water Works, Colorado Springs Utilities and Trout Unlimited.
Alex Rudney of the USFS in turn leveraged the funds to obtain $900,000 in grants from the Forest Service.
Mitigation work on Monarch’s steep mountain slopes is made possible by cut-to-length logging equipment of Oregon-based Miller Timber Services. It’s the first time the equipment has been employed in Colorado.
The company uses eight-wheel machinery, optional tracks and winching equipment to operate on slopes as steep as 70 percent. Using slash from harvested trees, the winch and tracks help reduce soil compaction and damage while cutting a 60-foot swath descending a slope, turning dead trees into standard sawmill logs.
In sum, the project mitigates the potential for wildfire and subsequent erosion, protects and enhances the forest ecosystem, and protects public infrastructure, water supplies and private property.
Thanks and “Great work!” to all those involved in making this project a reality.
Hot weekend ahead
Labor Day’s weekend forecast calls for hot and dry weather across the state, which means there’s no relief from wildfires’ threats. Stage 2 fire bans remain in effect throughout the Upper Arkansas Valley. Enjoy the holiday just be careful when out in the high country.
— MJB