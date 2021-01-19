by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
In last week’s column I shared some ideas for citrus in main dishes and even a party beverage. Continuing with the citrus theme this week, I would like to share some of my favorite lemon desserts.
Lemon brightens up anything it is used in and is the perfect foil for sweet desserts. Paul loves lemon bars, they might be his favorite dessert, and one he doesn’t get as much as he should. Problem is I love chocolate and usually focus on that when the baking urge hits.
The scent of lemon sets these Lemon Coconut Bars apart from others. Tangy lemon juice and peel flavor the sweet-tart filling baked between buttery coconut layers. Paired with a warm cup of coffee on a sunny winter day, close your eyes and you can almost hear the waves of a far away beach.
Lemon Coconut Bars
Ingredients:
1½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup flake coconut
¾ teaspoon baking powder
1 or 2 teaspoons of lemon zest, to taste
6 tablespoons butter
2 egg yolks, save the whites for an omelet later
Filling:
½ cup granulated sugar
2½ tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup lemon juice, 1 or 2 large lemons
1½ teaspoons lemon zest
Prep:
Combine flour, sugar, coconut and baking powder in a medium bowl. Whisk until combined.
Add lemon zest and butter, combining until mealy and coarse. Beat in egg yolks until well blended.
Pat a little more than half of the mixture in the bottom of a buttered 9-inch square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until a pale golden color.
Combine sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Gradually stir in the water. Cook and stir until very thick, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and add the butter, lemon juice and lemon zest, stirring until the butter is melted.
Pour over cookie crust and spread to the edges. Sprinkle with the remaining flour mixture, patting down evenly.
Return to oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes longer until lightly browned. Cool on a rack for at least 15 minutes and then cut into squares.
These can be kept refrigerated for up to a week in an airtight container.
Trifles are something I learned to make from the English family I lived with in college. This layered dessert can be made from any pudding or custard, cake, cookie or brownie, fruit and whipped cream. It is presented in a tall glass bowl, so all the layers show.
This Lemon Trifle is quite easy and a good way to work yourself up to the more complicated varieties. It is perfect after a heavy meal or for a Sunday brunch.
Lemon Trifle
Ingredients:
3¼ cups cold milk, whole milk is best
¼ cup lemon juice, about 1 large lemon
1 or 2 teaspoons lemon zest
2 3.4-ounce packages instant lemon pudding, sugar free is fine
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup powdered sugar
1 12-ounce carton of whipped cream, thawed and divided (homemade whipped cream is even better)
1 12 to 14-ounce package of lemon cream filled sandwich cookies, crushed
Prep:
In a large bowl, whisk milk, lemon juice and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft set.
In another bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, lemon zest and powdered sugar until smooth. Gradually stir in the pudding, mixing until well blended.
Set aside ¼ cup each of whipped topping and the crushed cookies for garnish.
Fold the remaining whipped topping into the pudding mixture. Place half of the remaining cookies in the bottom of a 3-quart glass bowl.
Top with half of the pudding mixture. Repeat layers. Garnish with the reserved whipped topping and the crushed cookies. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until serving.
Lemon and lime pair beautifully with basil in these Lemon Lime Shortbread Cookies.
Shortbread is a traditional Scottish biscuit usually made from 1-part white sugar, two parts butter and three parts wheat flour and often served during the holidays. My recipe deviates from the traditional but is lighter and just as tasty with a hot cup of tea or coffee on a cold winter day.
Lemon Lime Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup powdered sugar plus more for pressing the cookies
½ cup butter, 1 stick, chilled butter cut into ½-inch cubes
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, sliced
1 teaspoon lemon zest and 1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon lime zest
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Sanding sugar, optional (Decorative sanding sugar has large, crunchy crystals and can be found at specialty food stores or on Amazon)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place flour, powdered sugar, butter, basil, lemon zest, lime zest, lemon juice and salt in a food processor. (This can also be done in a stand mixer or with a sturdy hand mixer.)
Pulse until large, moist clumps of dough form. Measure level tablespoons of dough, rolling between your palms to form balls.
Place on a large non-stick baking sheet, spacing 2 inches apart. Lightly dust the bottom of a large, flat measuring cup with powdered sugar and press the cookies into 2-inch rounds.
Dust the measuring cup as needed to keep the dough from sticking. Sprinkle the tops of the shortbread with dusting sugar, if using. Bake until the edges are brown, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.