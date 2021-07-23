I dragged the pontoon boat ashore, trudged to the truck, reached into the cooler for a water bottle, then sat among the sagebrush facing the reservoir. I gulped the water down, letting a good portion of it, pleasantly cool, run down my chin and chest.
Several hours of fruitless floating, sitting in the pontoon boat watching other anglers catching fish, had left me tired and somewhat dispirited. I’d found it increasingly difficult to shake the feeling that somewhere out there other anglers were taking a break between catching to look my way and say to each other, “What’s that idiot think he’s doing? A fish hasn’t been caught over there since the blue moon of ’89.”
When the going gets tough, the tough take a nap, I reasoned. I’d try again in the cool of evening. Just then, an aluminum dinghy hove to and anchored 50 yards in front of camp. A couple of old boys – by the look at least in their 60s – unhooked their lines and began casting off opposite sides of the boat, one in the bow, one in the stern. They fished nymph rigs, their matching pink bobbers easily visible. Three small splashes about a rod length beyond their indicators implied two flies and some split shot.
Lines out, they settled into a companionable silence. The one in the bow had the look of an old hippie – scruffy, with graying beard and collar-length hair. The other looked neater, trimmed and better kept.
Every now and then one would half turn to say something over his shoulder; the other responded with a half turn and nod or sometimes a few words in return. They’d let their lines sit for a while, then twitched the line gently, or lifted the rod tip slowly before stripping in a couple of handfuls of line and casting again, each according to his own rhythm and sense.
Suddenly the Republican up the stern lifted solidly. His rod danced. The Democrat up front said something then turned his attention back to his own rig. Meanwhile the Republican played, netted and released what looked like a nice fish. After checking his rig, he cast out and relaxed once more into the mid-afternoon torpor that had settled over the water. A few minutes later, the Republican set once more. Again, a nice fish in the net. Again the Democrat stared at his bobber. Another half hour, no additional fish. They weighed anchor and motored slowly toward the far shore.
Inspired by the scene that had played out in front of me, I rethought my strategy. If I took a nap, I’d be putting all my eggs in the evening rise basket – a dodgy show of faith given my form to date. On the other hand, fish were feeding out there right now. I had just seen the evidence. I had an idea of the depth they fed and what flies to cast and saw where to cast them.
The downside was having to overcome my lethargy, get back into the boat, and rerig. What the heck. I grabbed a couple of beers, donned waders, then rowed out and anchored close to where the Old Boys had been.
I cast out, satisfied to watch the nymphs land in a straight line beyond the indicator. The pink plastic bobber stood out like a beacon on the water. After giving the line a couple of twitches and lifts, I picked up off the water and cast back out in one motion, shooting an extra 6 feet of line on the forward cast.
After half an hour, nothing.
I contemplated changing flies but then remembered a piece of nymphing wisdom I’d read somewhere: Before changing your fly, change your depth three times. I reeled in and adjusted the indicator, bringing the flies 18 inches closer to the surface.
I looked for positives. At least I was getting practice with casting both distance and double hauls – two types of casts not often used on moving water where shorter casts are generally the norm.
Through the ritual of cast, lift, twitch, settle, lift and cast again, nothing happened for another half hour. I finished a beer. I reeled in and replaced a soft hackle pheasant tail for a hare’s ear. I adjusted the depth once more.
Another half hour passed. I began to wonder whether Delaney Buttes would be added to my lengthening list of still-water skunks. Six feet from where the indicator bobbed, a fish rose. I lifted the rod tip a couple of feet and slowly dropped it, swimming the flies through the water column, playing the percentages, hoping the movement would attract the fish.
Nothing.
I twitched again and the indicator dove. Softly, I lifted the rod tip and felt the fish writhe on the other end. I let it run and dive for a few seconds before gently easing it closer to the boat. After a few minutes more a beautiful buttery brown lay in the net. The weight of the skunk lifted from my shoulders, the world of now lengthening shadows a place rosier and more at peace with itself, and me.
