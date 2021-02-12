Compared to the relative isolation of Donner Lake, South Lake Tahoe gave off a big city vibe, its skyline dominated by the high rise and bright lights of the casinos on the Nevada side of the state line.
I’d come to the south shore to ponder my next move, couch surfing with friends of my sister, at that time working as a nanny for a local family.
While gambling itself has never appealed, being able to sit at a nickel slot machine for a few hours, feeding a coin into its maw every few minutes was sufficient to qualify for the complimentary cocktails the hostess would bring by.
What few spare dollars I did have, I preferred to donate to her tip jar rather than the casino’s coffers.
I perused the help wanted ads in the local paper: driver required to ferry casino guests to a local time share for a sales pitch, California driver’s license required. Scratch. Graveyard shift at a local pizza joint, 10:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. four dollars an hour, apply in person……
The pizza joint closed to the public at 10 p.m., then switched to preparing pizzas to be delivered next morning to Heavenly ski area nearby.
The supervisor looked me over and, satisfied I had a pulse, told me I could start straight away. One thing became immediately apparent—Heavenly ski area went through an impressive number of pizzas per day, several hundred, in fact.
Our job was to prepare and roll out the dough, apply sauce and cheese, then shrink wrap. Toppings were applied as needed at the ski area.
As the new guy on the production line—one of eight, three preparing and rolling the dough, one applying the sauce, one the cheese, two shrink-wrapping, and the supervisor floating where needed—I was given the job of applying the sauce.
Within an hour, I’d learned all I wanted to know about applying sauce to pizza bases. Within two, my shoulders and back ached from the hard floor and a too-low work bench.
Cheese Guy, next in line and from Humboldt County, asked me if I wanted to buy some pot. Not at four dollars an hour, I replied. Sometime around 4 a.m., we took a twenty minute break.
“You’re catching on quick,” the supervisor remarked. “We’ll see how you go. If it works out we’ll bump you up to four and a quarter in a couple of weeks.”
I did the math. I decided there would be no couple of weeks, not even a tomorrow. Labor being an economic relationship, I valued an hour of my life higher than the four dollars offered in exchange.
I rode my bike back home, slept for a few hours, then called in and left a message on the answering machine that I would not be coming back.
As fate would have it, next day’s paper advertised immediate starts for line cooks in one of the mid-mountain cafes at Heavenly, offering twice the remuneration and more sociable hours than the pizza joint.
I knew the years I’d spent flipping burgers as a high schooler and soon-to-be college drop out at a local McDonalds in New Zealand would come in handy one day.
The next few weeks passed in a satisfying haze of skiing, eating well and socializing with my new workmates. Every time someone ordered pizza, I thought of the bleary eyes and back ache that went into making them.
With spring break over, the area cut back on staff, and being one of the last hired, I was among the first to be let go.
“I’ll keep you active in the system for a week. That way, you can still use your pass to ski for a bit.” I’ve always been grateful to that supervisor for her unnecessary show of kindness.
The time came to head to Colorado, and another boating season. An ad appeared in the local paper: 1978 Subaru. Runs great. $500 or will trade. I met the owner in a parking lot, handed over my mountain bike, and handed me the keys. I pointed the Subaru east, trusting it was up to the journey.