Chaffee County’s claim in The Mountain Mail, “Election footage intact, but inaccessible” never made sense. The video is intact but cannot be viewed? How could they know it was ever even there?
In December, I filed a Colorado Open Records Request (CORA) for the 2020 election surveillance video. I was charged $6,500. I chose instead to view the video at the courthouse. Upon my arrival, nothing was prepared. As the IT technician gathered the equipment, I heard a crash in the next room. I was not in the room when the IT technician purportedly dropped the digital video recorder. I did not see the DVR fall. I heard a crash and went to help. Before I reached the room, the technician emerged. I examined the DVR and did not see any signs of damage. The technician suffered a cut requiring a bandage. The county then claimed the encrypted video could not be viewed on the “damaged” DVR.
As a consolation prize, in February the county gave me an encrypted copy of what they claimed was the 2020 election surveillance video. The county claims to have repeatedly tried and failed to view this encrypted video. I bought an identical model DVR from eBay and eventually succeeded in watching the video. To my surprise, it was not the 2020 election video, but the 2015 election.
Meanwhile, another citizen requested the 2020 surveillance video. She was told about the “damaged” DVR and was also given an encrypted hard drive labeled “General Election 2020 Ballot Room.” I contacted her and watched the video of her encrypted hard drive. It was from a different, earlier time period in the same 2015 election.
I notified Chaffee County that I had received a 2015 video instead of 2020. We agreed to meet on June 18 to jointly view the encrypted hard drives on my equipment. If the 2020 election video could be viewed, they agreed to make copies.
At the meeting, the drive the county claimed held 2020 was blank. It had files time-stamped Sept. 4-18, 2020, but no video data. The hard drive that was released to the other citizen also had files time-stamped Sept. 4-18, 2020. It too was blank; no video data. I informed the IT technician that a week earlier it had contained video of the 2015 election. Since being returned to Chaffee County, it had been altered.
I asked to see all election hard drives in the county’s possession. In total, there were six hard drives: two drives described above were blank; the drive I was given contained 2015 video; three drives contained video from 2012 and 2016.
The hard drive I was given in February was full, holding 22 days of 2015 video. By rule, the clerk must record 90 days of video surrounding each election. Ninety days of video would thus require at least four hard drives. But four of the six county hard drives were filled with previous elections. They could not have been used to record the 2020 election. If the entire 2020 election was recorded, where are the storage drives used?
It gets worse. By law, election video must be stored for at least 25 months after an election. As of today, Chaffee County should have in their possession at least 12 hard drives: four each for the past three past elections: 2019 general, 2020 primary and 2020 general elections. Where were they? On June 24, I filed a CORA for the 2019 election and 2020 primary videos. The last election I am certain was recorded? The 2016 primary.
Why the fuss? When the clerk receives your ballots, they are stored in a closet in the counting rooms at the courthouse. There are two metal key-locked doors between the public areas and your ballots. There are no staff ID key cards creating time-stamped records to monitor access. Without surveillance video, there is no record of who has handled your completed ballots and when. This is why election videos are required by law. The security chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
I spent months trying to obtain a 2020 election video that probably never existed. Has Chaffee County been lying to me? How many rules and laws may have been violated? Now, Chaffee County has issued a carefully crafted press release absolving themselves. Nothing to see here, just move along. Knowing the full story, how can Chaffee County still maintain there was no problem with the election?
Jerry Raski is a resident of Salida and has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.