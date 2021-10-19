by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Glowing cat eyes penetrate through the dark, adding to the spirit of Halloween. Can those haunting eyes also “see” in the dark? The short answer is “not exactly.”
Cats require some level of light to see. However, they only need one-sixth of the amount of light that humans do, making their sight much more advanced for their nighttime adventures.
Although our cats can get into mischief during the night, they are crepuscular rather than nocturnal, meaning they are most active during twilight. Because it is a rare event for our homes and outdoor neighborhoods to have all light completely blocked out, our cats can function quite well throughout the night, making them seem nocturnal.
The intelligent design of cat eyes explains felines’ success as nighttime hunters.
Cats possess large, curved corneas and elliptical, slit-like pupils that can expand 135-fold into a full circle, to allow in maximum light. The human, round pupil is capable of only 15-fold dilation. As a result, not only can a cat see better at night than a human, but his eyes adapt better to see in a wider range of light levels than humans.
The photoreceptors, consisting of rods and cones, found in the eye’s retina are different in cats and humans. Cats have more rods and fewer cones. Humans have more cones and fewer rods.
Because rods help with night and peripheral vision plus motion sensing, cats are well suited to nighttime activity and hunting.
They can see their prey in dim light and detect small movements and fast details, all perfect for mouse hunting. And their peripheral vision of 200 degrees (a human’s is 180 degrees) widens their ability to spot those rodents.
Unfortunately, because cats have fewer cones, which help daytime sight and detection of color, they do not see as well as humans in bright light and have little ability to detect color. Cats see mostly gray, tinges of blues and yellows and possibly a bit of green.
The visual acuity or clearness of vision of cats is not as good as that of humans. Cats are considered to be nearsighted, meaning the details of faraway objects are blurred. Humans can be up to five times further away to see something in the same amount of detail as a cat would see up close.
Even with objects close to the cat eye, he will not detect the details a human would. Of course, recognizing minute details is not necessary for a cat to be a successful twilight hunter. More important is his ability to see fast, small movements in dim light over a broad field.
One additional and unique feature of the cat eye is the tapetum, a thin reflective layer of tissue along the back of the eye that reflects light back to the retina. Not only does this bounce more light to the sensory cells, it also makes cat eyes shine in the night, a spooky feature of your furry companion, purrfect for Halloween.
Happy “haunting” to you and your feline friend.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.