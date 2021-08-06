Taking tougher stance
Much as folks in the valley, state, nation and around the globe would prefer that it disappear, the coronavirus is surging yet again.
In the county, over the past week and two weeks, virus cases have hit 24 and 44 respectively. What’s equally concerning is that the positivity rate has climbed to 6.01, nearly a full 1 percent above the percentage recorded statewide.
The county is not alone. Around the state and nation, virus cases and hospitalizations are up sharply. On Wednesday, Colorado reported 798 new infections.
This number pales in comparison to some other states. In Missouri, the case count hit nearly 3,700 on two days over the past week. In Florida, the state recorded 51,000 new cases over three days, setting daily records for number of infections since the pandemic hit 18 months ago.
While case numbers are climbing, state and local governments, frustrated by a continuing resistance to vaccinations, are taking tougher stances regarding those who choose not to get the shots.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that state employees who are not vaccinated will need to wear face masks when indoors and must be tested twice per week.
In Denver, the mayor ordered the city’s 10,000 employees to get vaccinated, including those in the private sector who work in schools, healthcare and corrections.
The Biden administration announced last week that federal government employees should get vaccinated or face weekly testing and possibly a requirement that they wear masks.
The reason for the change in approach to vaccination is simple and straightforward. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, in Colorado from July 1-24, those who were not vaccinated accounted for 80 percent of cases, 87 percent of hospitalizations and 92 percent of deaths.
In other words, the unvaccinated – about 30 percent of the state’s population – account for the overwhelming number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Health officials have said and continue to say that the way out of the pandemic is through vaccines and vaccinations.
Now, state and federal governments and some businesses are taking steps requiring that employees get the shots or, if they choose not to get vaccinated, get regular tests and wear masks.
Thanks to 4-H support
Every year local businesses and residents turn out to support 4-Hers at the Junior Market Livestock Sale at the Chaffee County Fair.
This year, buyers showed their support to the tune of $300,000-plus in purchases of 4-H animals, from beef and swine to goats, turkeys and rabbits.
Buyers believe in the 4-H program, that in caring for and raising their animals, kids learn responsibility, what it takes to get an animal ready for market and the rewards that can come as a result of their efforts.
Thanks to all those purchasing animals and congratulations to all 4-Hers participating.
Moisture a blessing
For the next few days, the National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly clear, sunny and warm weather, though today there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
For the year, Salida stands at 8.41 inches of precipitation, well above the January-August average of 7.84 inches.
The moisture is a blessing, especially when considering the fires and drought other areas of the American West are experiencing.
— MJB