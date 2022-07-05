With so many fruits coming into season I enjoy taking advantage of them and trying to use them in savory as well as sweet dishes. Pies and salads are easy ways to increase your intake of these healthy summer treats, but combining the sweetness and juiciness of fruit with protein is a challenge I enjoy.
Chicken Paillard
with Cherry Sauce
and Parsley Rice
Chicken Paillard with Cherry Sauce and Parsley Rice sounds kind of fancy, but is easy to make and with only 20 minutes prep and 20 minutes of cook time is simple enough for my buddy Wanda Kastle to make. And Wanda, the leftovers are just as good the second time around. For those not familiar with the term paillard, it describes a meat pounded very thin and cooked on high heat.
Ingredients:
31/3 cups chicken stock, divided
1½ cups uncooked basmati rice
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, about 4 ounces each
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1½ teaspoons olive oil
½ cup finely diced sweet onion
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
¾ cup dried tart cherries
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons tawny port wine
¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/3 cup fresh parsley, minced
Prep:
In a large saucepan, bring 2¼ cups chicken stock and rice to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Meanwhile, pound chicken with a meat mallet (a clean household hammer will work as well) to ¼-inch thickness. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Cook chicken for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until meat is no longer pink. Remove and keep warm.
In the same skillet, cook onion in 1 tablespoon butter over medium high heat, stirring constantly for 1 to 2 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute longer. Add cherries, vinegar, wine and remaining stock, stirring to loosen browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, cooking until liquid is reduced by half and dried cherries are plump, about 6 minutes. Stir in mustard.
Fluff the rice, stirring in parsley and remaining butter. Serve with the chicken and sauce drizzled over the top.
Apricot Rosemary
Pork Medallions
Pork is the perfect meat to try with the fruit of your choice. Everything I have ever tried with pork has turned out really well. So use your imagination and try something different. If you are not ready to start experimenting right way, try Apricot Rosemary Pork Medallions with homemade mashed potatoes. This recipe feeds 8, so feel free to halve the ingredients to serve a smaller group.
Ingredients:
2 pork tenderloins, 1 pound each
½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 cups fresh broccoli florets
2/3 cup apricot preserves
¼ cup white wine or chicken broth
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced, or ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
51/3 cups cooked jasmine rice
Fresh apricots, sliced, for garnish if desired
Prep:
Cut each tenderloin crosswise into 8 1-inch slices. Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Dip pork slices into the crumbs, patting to help the coating adhere. In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add pork in batches, taking care to not crowd the pan. You want to fry, not steam the meat. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Set meat on a plate and loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 inch of water and fill with broccoli florets. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and steam broccoli, covered, 4 to 6 minutes or until tender.
In a small saucepan, mix preserves, wine, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium-low heat 3 to 6 minutes or until the preserves are melted. Drizzle over pork and serve with rice and broccoli. Garnish the rice with the fresh apricots.