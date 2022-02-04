As much as you would like to include your dog in your travels to escape Colorado winters, it is not always possible. Your destination may not welcome pets or be too chaotic with other guests and animals. Your dog may be stressed with travel no matter what you do.
Do not feel guilty about leaving your pet behind. You have several other good options. Knowing what they entail, you can select the one best for your furry friend.
Here in Colorado friends often care for each other’s pets. The advantage is that your dog is in familiar surroundings with people he knows and you trust. When your friend travels, you return the favor.
If friends are not available, professional pet sitters are a good choice. They visit your dog multiple times daily for water refilling, feeding, giving medications, walking and playing. Sitters work well for dogs who are used to being alone during the day. The drawback is that your favorite buddy has no one to cuddle with at night.
Some sitters will spend the night, but you have to be comfortable with them living in your home. Be certain they are licensed, bonded and insured. Get reliable references from people you know.
Some sitters will take your dog to their homes. This can be ideal for a friendly, adventurous dog who likes people, other animals and new places to explore. Your pet will have lots of love and attention if the sitter is home most of the time.
If your dog is comfortable in a new place with other dogs, boarding is an excellent option. Kennels have become quite pet friendly. They are more like doggy camps or hotels. They provide your pet’s basic needs plus more. Your dog has his own roomy space. You can add your dog’s favorite bed, blankets and toys to make it home. Facilities are temperature controlled with adequate ventilation and light.
Often there is supervised play time with other compatible dogs. If your buddy is a loner, he can run and play on his own. Reputable places find out your dog’s needs and comply with your wishes. They require that their guests are up to date with vaccinations and health care so as not to transmit diseases to your dog.
They welcome your pet for trial stays. They give frequent feedback about your dog. Some even have webcams for you to see for yourself. Some of us AVHS volunteers board our dogs at Wag-n-Tails or Alpha Dog, both in Poncha Springs. You can talk to others you trust for recommendations.
Any professional sitting or boarding service has a price attached, which may figure into the choice you make. Just know there are good alternatives to provide excellent care for your dog when you need to travel and your best buddy cannot.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.