The 50-strong peloton rolls out of town in the gray of predawn, heading west toward the mountains. I soon find myself at the back of the pack, riding alone as the first streaks of sunlight touch the top of Shavano.
There is a cooling breeze, and clouds to the east are tinged with orange. The best thing about being last? Your situation can only improve. The peloton regroups then takes to a single-track that winds through piñon giving way to ponderosa with increasing frequency.
Back onto a gravel road, climbing higher, through aspen glades until the Colorado Trail is reached. The early sun casts horizontal shadows through the trees. I come to a spring where others too have paused, to replenish calories and water bottles, and sit in the early morning, talking.
The Colorado Trail leads south through meadows lush with wildflowers and grasses and dense with aspen glades. A steep rocky descent is followed by an even steeper, rockier ascent out of a valley filled with holiday campers. By now the riders are beginning to spread out, finding others with similar pace and intent. For some, the object is to complete the loop and be back in town in the shortest possible time, for others to spend the day in the mountains, frequent stops to relax and recharge, no particular timetable except to hopefully be home before dark. I sit somewhere in the middle. There are many miles ahead, and a steady pace guards against early burnout.
Even though not feeling hungry, I stop at regular intervals to eat – energy bars, cold leftover pizza, gels and chews. I take advantage of a tumbling brook to filter some cold mountain water and soak my bandana.
After a long climb the final mile of the ascent to the Crest involves hike-a-bike, in many places the two-track too steep and loose to pedal. Two steps forward, slide one step backwards, the sun by now beating down, mosquitos closing in on any exposed flesh the instant you stop to catch your breath. Skirting a snowbank, I finally reach the top, set my bike down and collapse in a heap on the ground. Others are sitting, relaxing, while a few stragglers continue up the slope behind me. “Remind me why I am doing this again?” I ask no one in particular.
Despite the temptation to stretch out in the sun and take a nap, I eat my last piece of pizza, refill my water bottle, pick up my bike and resume the trail. Sitting too long sees muscles stiffen and imaginary roots growing from my butt into the earth.
Along the Crest are still a couple of snowbanks. The first is relatively easily negotiated, the second ends abruptly in a steep dropoff. Facing in toward the snow, I slide down feet first, digging my bike into the snow like an ice axe to slow my descent. Dark clouds are gathering to the south and the sound of thunder carries on the breeze. Across Marshall Pass, a final refueling stop, and one more major climb awaits before beginning the long-anticipated final descent to a shower and the living room couch.
Eight hours have passed since the peloton first rolled out of town. Not much gas remains in the tank, just enough to get me to the top of this last hill. Another Fourth of July ride is almost in the books, another of the year’s significant markers ticked off, another celebration of the beautiful country in which we live.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.