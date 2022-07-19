Ukraine war grinds on
Russia’s senseless war against Ukraine is approaching five months after its Feb. 24 start.
While the national media heavily covered the first couple of months, war news today has been relegated to secondary and lower status.
Yet the war grinds on.
About two months into the war, Russia withdrew from its initial attempt to seize Kyiv, the capitol, to focus on taking and controlling territory in Ukraine’s south and east.
Thanks to highly sophisticated, long-range rockets and artillery provided by the U.S. and its NATO allies, Ukraine has resisted its much larger enemy’s advances, even to counterattacking and taking back territory.
With its new weapons, Ukrainian forces have been able to destroy command posts, ammunition depots and warehouses, airfields and other high-profile targets well behind the war’s front lines.
Reports from Russia say President Vladimir Putin has increasingly cracked down on any internal dissent, arresting and jailing those suspected of being critical of or questioning the war.
At this point the war shows no sign of letting up, of changing from its long-range artillery and rocket duel. It’s become a war of attrition with no end in sight.
… And a way to help
From the war’s start, churches and a wide number of organizations have ramped up to assist refugees and victims.
In Chaffee County, Oveja Negra, a Salida bike pack manufacturer, has teamed up with the Chaffee County Community Foundation and other entities to raise funds for ASTRA, a civilian-operated, nongovernmental organization of women working to assist war refugees.
The program, “Sewing Hope Together,” is focused on helping the war’s refugees, in particular children and the elderly, who have been displaced by the war in Lucenec, a town in the neighboring Slovak Republic.
ASTRA is working to find homes and provide shelter, food, education, hygiene products, clothing and other necessities for the war’s victims.
You can help by making a donation. For every $10 contributed through July 24, donors will be entered into a drawing for $3,000 of Oveja Negra merchandise and a variety of other items contributed by county businesses.
Those offering an act of kindness, as noted in a 500-word essay, will also be entered into the drawing. Essays should be sent to info@ovejanegrathreadworks.com by July 24 to enter drawings.
Donations are tax-deductible. Winners will be drawn for various prizes. All proceeds will be transferred by the foundation to ASTRA.
For more information see the ad on page 11 of this edition.
Donating to the program, or performing an act of kindness, contributes to efforts to help those who are the innocent victims of Russia’s aggression.
Moltz congratulations
At its June 21 meeting, the Salida City Council awarded low bidder Moltz Construction a contract of just under $3 million for improvements to the city’s Pasquale Springs water treatment plant.
The Salida-based company has done water and wastewater treatment plant projects throughout the West. When completed, the work will about double the plant’s capacity, from 1 million to 2 million gallons per day.
Congratulations to the Moltz team on the contract. It’s great to see a local company with local employees receive a contract to do work in its hometown that it has performed elsewhere.
— MJB