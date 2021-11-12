Recently a Leadville Herald Democrat story that was written for Discover Magazine, one of our adventure guides, told about a person who does not use gender-specific personal pronouns but preferred to use the pronouns they, them and their.
The use of these pronouns to describe a single person is not common practice, and though this practice is becoming more common all the time, their use can confuse readers.
Grammarians will probably be fighting this one out for decades to come, and there is an argument that there are instances in which those pronouns are already in common use for a single person, but let’s leave that one to the scholars.
An editorial decision was made to write around the non-gender-specific pronouns throughout the story; this, by the way, is the Associated Press recommended style for such instances.
As per AP: “In stories about people who identify as neither male nor female or ask not to be referred to as he/she/him/her: Use the person’s name in place of a pronoun, or otherwise reword the sentence, whenever possible. If they/them/their use is essential, explain in the text that the person prefers a gender-neutral pronoun. Be sure that the phrasing does not imply more than one person.”
Editor and Publisher Merle Baranczyk made the decision to take out all of the pronouns in the story and keep clarity our top priority.
After this editing the story read in such as way as to not confuse our readers – great! But that’s not quite the end of it, is it?
The story was sent back to the subject of the story, who subsequently asked us to not publish the story. We felt as though we had let the person down. Why?
What we failed to do was respect the subject of the story. There was a point to be made about why they made this request.
That’s when the publisher asked me to write a policy for The Mountain Mail.
Our policy is pretty simple, and it begins with “respect.” Most of the time we get the respect part of the story right when we follow the simple premise: “fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete.”
In this case, to be complete the story should have included a paragraph that explained that the subject prefers a non-gender-specific pronoun – even if such a pronoun was never used in the story. Because the story was about a person who wrote a story for a ski magazine about encouraging equity on the slopes, this fact is germane.
At the same time, editors and reporters both have to ensure that a story is written clearly to avoid confusing our readership. That means in most cases (but not all), we write around the non-gender-specific pronouns and follow AP style.
I am sure there are some readers who will question the policy for one reason or another. If so, please write to pgoetz@themountainmail.com. We want to hear your input.