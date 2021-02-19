End of a sad chapter in American history
Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice in the U.S. House of Representatives, and both times acquitted in the U.S. Senate.
Last Saturday the Senate voted 57 to 43 to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection which led to a riot and a breach of the Capitol Jan. 6 while Congress was in session considering validation of the November presidential election.
Seven Republican senators voted with 50 Democratic senators but the measure fell 10 votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority for conviction.
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke for many Republicans when he said President Trump’s actions leading up to and on Jan. 6 were unconscionable, a disgraceful dereliction of duty.
“There is no question ... that President Trump is practically, and morally, responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.”
Despite the statement, Sen. McConnell said in voting for acquittal the former president is constitutionally not eligible for conviction.
The former president leaves office bearing the ignominy of having to endure a second impeachment trial, which will stand in history.
Criminal charges could still be brought against President Trump for his statements and actions leading up to Jan. 6. He is also under investigation for his call to Georgia’s secretary of state asking him to “find the votes” needed to overturn the state’s election results, and in New York for his business dealings.
With his acquittal, the former president could still run for federal office, including the presidency.
For now, though, the Senate’s proceedings on Feb. 13 mark the end of a sad, sad chapter in American history.
A deadly slide season
This season, avalanches have claimed 10 lives in Colorado, including six who have died in February, making the month one of the deadliest in history.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the surge in avalanche numbers is caused by heavy layers of fresh snow loading on top of a weak snow layer resulting in more slides.
CAIC forecaster Ben Pritchett said with the new loads of snow, existing snow layers are continuing to act up. The result, he said, is when slides break, they’re spreading wider and traveling further down their paths.
Wider paths with slides traveling further makes for increased danger for high country travelers.
Standard routes normally used in past years “are not good” this year, Mr. Pritchett said. Backcountry users need to “re-think” their approach and “stick to the basics,” that is, to not assume that what worked in years past will work this year.
He said travelers need to think about where avalanches can break and how far they can run, then give a wide margin for safety.
Cold spares valley
Salida and Chaffee County have been largely spared the cold front that has gripped the nation’s midsection for more than a week.
The Upper Arkansas was on the western fringe of the front. While temperatures in the valley dipped to -12 and lower earlier this week, the bitter cold lasted only a couple of days compared to the 10 days plus of subzero weather across the Midwest, dropping into Texas and other southern states.
Today and Saturday, temperatures will reach into the relatively balmy 40s, falling back to the mid 30s Sunday with only a slight chance of snow.
Monarch Mountain reports a 54-inch base with light snow and windy conditions in the weekend forecast.
