Political games pawn
Over the past several months, the U.S. Postal Service has been in the news with President Donald Trump questioning the basic security of mail-in ballots and whether they can be delivered and returned in a timely manner for the Nov. 3 election.
Colorado has used an all-mail ballot system for several years with few instances of election fraud. In the 2014 election Chaffee County did see an incident where mail-in ballots could be traced back to individual voters but this problem was immediately corrected.
While Colorado elections have been conducted using the postal service without major issues, what’s not known is the system and procedures other states might be using, whether they are as safe and secure as they system used here.
Democratic critics accuse the president of attempting to undermine trust in the postal service as well as implement steps which would delay deliveries to support his contention.
Critics also question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Selected in May by the USPS Board of Governors, board members who were appointed by the president, the new postmaster general’s ties to the Republican Party and his financial holdings have become an election issue.
After his proposals to cut costs and improve service – moves a number of postal service user groups supported in principle – were challenged, Mr. DeJoy announced that any changes affecting delivery service and postal service operations would be put on hold until after the Nov. 3 election.
Service questions and delivery delays are nothing new to the postal service. In 2012-13, the agency began moving mail sorting operations from local post offices to central processing plants. This meant that local mail which had previously been sorted in Salida is now shipped to a Denver center then returned to the city resulting in at least a one-day and in some cases longer delay in delivery.
Colorado Springs, Alamosa and Durango post offices and hundreds of other cities and towns across the country saw similar changes.
Financial reform issues involving the postal service have been discussed for years. One change proposed by several user organizations was to do away with the requirement that the agency pre-fund its employee retirement.
The measure, which is not required of any other federal agency, resulted in the postal service showing an operating loss over several years.
Because of how the proposal would affect the federal budget, federal government officials chose to leave the requirement in place.
More recently, like many other entities, the postal service has been hit hard by impacts caused by the coronavirus. President Trump has refused to support legislation which would provide a degree of financial relief to the agency.
The U.S. Postal Service is a critical element in the lives of tens of millions of Americans living in rural areas, in communities like Salida, Poncha Springs, Buena Vista, Leadville and Howard.
Citizens in rural areas typically depend on the USPS for delivery of prescription drugs, other packages and news, including in many instances community newspapers such as The Mail.
Given the internet’s reliability and speed issues in rural areas, not to mention the availability and cost of alternate delivery services, rural areas will need the postal service for years to come.
It is for these reasons that the agency should not be a pawn in the political games being played by either the president or his critics.
Haze to continue ...
With showers possible late this week, the smokey haze enveloping the valley and much of Colorado is expected to continue for several more days. This means that those with breathing issues are advised to stay indoors until the smoke dissipates.
— MJB