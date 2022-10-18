It’s hard to beat a warm bowl of chili on a chilly autumn day, but it gets even better when it’s part of the annual pumpkin carving contest at our house. For reasons unknown to myself, and everyone else who has ever carved a pumpkin for us, our judge, who shall remain nameless, keeps picking my husband Paul’s pumpkins as winners.
He is also the reigning green chili king, a title I will gladly concede to. And even though he has never said my red chili is better than his, he usually lets me make that when the time comes. Regardless, our carvers will be treated to both since we get to keep their pumpkins for our haunted pumpkin patch. May the best Halloween baby win!
Paul learned to love green chili growing up in Pueblo as a kid. He honed his recipe with the help of a chef he worked with after the Navy and has continued to tweak his recipe. The recipe included in this column is his basic recipe, but he would tell you he alters his recipe slightly according to taste. More or less green chili, maybe more salt or cumin. Have fun making this Goetz’s Green Chili your own.
¼ cup oil, plus 1 tablespoon
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 pound roasted green chilies, seeded and skinned (prefer Big Jims or Pueblo chillies.)
1 12-ounce can plain diced tomatoes
Additional salt and pepper to taste
Heat ¼ cup oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Toss half the pork into a large zip-close bag with ¼ cup flour, salt and pepper until coated. Repeat with remaining pork, shaking off excess flour. Cook pork in batches, taking care to not overcrowd the pan, until golden brown. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pot and cook onions until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and chili powder, stirring to coat the onions. Return pork to the pot and add chicken broth, green chilies and tomatoes. Simmer 1 hour. Season with additional salt and pepper if needed.
Thicken with a roux if needed. To make the roux, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Heat butter until a pinch of flour starts to bubble when dropped in the pan. Whisk in flour until a paste forms, continue whisking until the roux is the color of peanut butter, about 30 minutes. Allow roux to cool 30 minutes before adding to the green chili 1 tablespoon at a time until your chili reaches the desired consistency.
Beef Chili with Red Beans and Chocolate is a little time consuming to make, but oh so worth the effort with the yin and yang of the sweet and heat.
3 pounds beef shoulder, cut into large cubes
Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
2 medium sweet onions, finely diced
3 cans chipotle pepper in adobo, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
½ cup ancho chili powder, recipe follows
1 28-ounce can of whole tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 15½-ounce cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1½ tablespoons grated unsweetened chocolate
3 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, for serving
Ancho Chili Powder Ingredients:
3 ancho chilies, seeded and torn into small pieces. Toast chili pieces in a dry skillet until fragrant. Pulse them to a powder in mini food processor or crush them with a mortar and pestle.
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Season the beef all over with salt and pepper and place in a large soup pot. Add enough water to cover the meat by 1 inch and place over medium heat. Bring to a boil and skim off any foam that rises to the top. Mix in onions, garlic, chipotles and jalapeno. Stir in the ancho chili powder. Stir until combined.
Dump the can of tomatoes, with the juice, into a large bowl. Crush by hand until chunky. Add tomatoes and tomato paste to the pot. Cover and simmer until meat is tender and comes apart with no resistance, about 2 hours. As the chili cooks down, add more water if needed. After chili has cooked 2 hours, take a wooden spoon and beat chili vigorously until the meat shreds. Add beans and cornmeal. Season with additional salt and pepper, as needed. Cover and simmer for another hour, stirring occasionally. Partially cover the top of the pot so the steam does not drip back down into the chili making it watery. During the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the chocolate. Pour into bowls and garnish with a generous handful of cheese.