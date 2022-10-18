It’s hard to beat a warm bowl of chili on a chilly autumn day, but it gets even better when it’s part of the annual pumpkin carving contest at our house. For reasons unknown to myself, and everyone else who has ever carved a pumpkin for us, our judge, who shall remain nameless, keeps picking my husband Paul’s pumpkins as winners. 

He is also the reigning green chili king, a title I will gladly concede to. And even though he has never said my red chili is better than his, he usually lets me make that when the time comes. Regardless, our carvers will be treated to both since we get to keep their pumpkins for our haunted pumpkin patch. May the best Halloween baby win!