Colorado mountain towns’ housing crisis is an ongoing story. For those searching for homes for their families and themselves, and for businesses looking to fill jobs, of course, it’s not just a story but a critical issue.
The Sunday Denver Post delved into the crisis, prominently featuring Salida in a front-page report on what’s happening and what local governments are doing about it.
Reporter Bruce Finley noted Salida’s steps to address the crisis for the homeless, citing the city’s car camping at Centennial Park and the purchase of a handful of RVs to rent to workers.
The city, the story noted, charges $300 per month for camping at the park while Breckenridge charges $45. Given the differences in cost, the city might want to address its park car-camping fee, though, to be clear, the amount was agreed to by housing advocates.
In other housing news, the Crested Butte News reports this week that the town is in the process of updating its short-term rental policies. Crested Butte currently allows a total of 212 STR licenses, or 17 percent of the town’s residential housing stock.
By comparison, a recent housing study found that some 23 percent of homes in Chaffee County are not occupied on a full-time basis, that they are used as STRs or as recreational, seasonal or occasional use.
A recent housing needs assessment projects that the county needs 1,105 new homes in the next five years to stabilize the county workforce and meet demand.
Yet another study conducted for Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. in cooperation with state agencies reports that the county population will grow by 1,725 in the next five years, from 21,037 in 2021 to 22,762 in 2026, an 8 percent increase.
The same report noted that in the past five years county jobs increased by 995 and are projected to grow by 1,800 in the next five years.
So, according to the report, the county population is projected to increase by some 1,700 but county jobs are expected to increase by 1,800?
Granted, these are studies, reports and projections, and any number of things can happen with national, state and subsequently local economies over the next five years.
However, a population increase of 1,700 is obviously not going to cover a projected increase of 1,800 jobs, given that the population increase includes retirees, kids and those who move to the county who already have jobs elsewhere, who might be working from home.
What this spells is an ever tighter job and employment market and, along with it, an ever increasing need for workforce housing.
While car camping and purchasing a few RVs are helpful, in Salida these steps are not going to meet the need for housing for city workers, for nurses, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, teachers, clerks, police officers or fire crews.
Just what local governments should be doing to address this crisis is the question. The need for housing is not, we repeat, not going to be met by requiring developers to build, for example, one “affordable” house for every three sold at market rates. What this policy does is ratchet up the cost of housing because developers do not pay for the “affordable” home; that cost is added to the other homes built and sold by the developer.
And this is only theory: Because few home buyers are willing to pay a premium of say 25 or 30 percent above market cost, there’s little subdivision development in the city or county.
The question remains, what to do and how to address the housing issue.