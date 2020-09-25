Ark-Valley Humane Society has always strived with its programs to bring pets into homes and help reunite lost pets with their owners. You may not know but AVHS also has programs designed to keep pets in their homes.
These different Pet Retention Programs offered by AVHS primarily focus on keeping pets with their owners to avoid being rehomed or relinquished to the shelter. AVHS understands homes may experience hardships, and we want to provide necessary resources to overcome barriers and help keep people and their pets together.
AVHS’ Pet Retention Programs include free behavioral counseling and advice, short-term pet boarding for families in crisis, spay and neuter assistance for all cats and at-risk dogs, and a pet food and pet supply pantry.
Pet owners sometimes have to deal with new behaviors with their pets that they feel they don’t know how to work with. AVHS staff is properly trained to identify and work with a wide variety of behavioral issues in both dogs and cats and can provide a phone or email consultation to identify the behaviors and help create a behavior modification plan or training plan.
AVHS also provides short-term pet boarding for families experiencing housing issues, for owners who have been hospitalized or for families who have been evacuated due to an unexpected event such as a fire.
A well-known program AVHS has been offering for some time now is free spay and neuter for all cats in Chaffee County, as well as spay and neuter assistance for bully-breed dogs in the community and dogs referred to AVHS by social service agencies. These spay and neuter programs include free pet microchipping and core vaccines.
A lesser-known program AVHS has been offering is a free pet food pantry and free pet supply closet. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the USA in March, AVHS has strived to keep pet food and extra supplies on hand for those in need. Pet supplies that can be provided include food/water bowls, litter boxes, cat litter, pet jackets, portable kennels, pet collars and leashes.
If you or someone you know is considering rehoming a pet or are experiencing hardship with your pet, please do not hesitate to contact Ark-Valley Humane Society to see what we can do to help. Our staff is here to help and can be reached by email at info@ark-valley.org or by phone at 719-395-2737.
Johny Sandoval is operations manager for Ark-Valley Humane Society.