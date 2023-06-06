Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser

As the academic year comes to a close, an estimated 63 percent of graduating high school students nationally are focused on going to college. Others haven’t yet made plans for next year. Some have been out of school for a long time. Whatever your status or thinking about college – can and should it still be in your current or future plans?

The simple answer is: Yes!