Sunday brunch is just about my favorite meal of the week.
Sunday’s are busy days at the Goetz household with laundry, house cleaning, shopping, lawn care and cooking to be done. Additionally, Sunday is the beginning of the work week for Paul at the paper.
We like to start the day off slow, sleeping in if Brooklyn, our Rottie, allows it, then sipping coffee on the porch or watching one of our favorite cooking shows. Eventually our growling stomachs can be ignored no longer and one of us makes their way to the kitchen.
Swain eggs, named after Paul’s mother, is something I never heard of until we were married.
They are baked eggs with cheese that are a perfect cross between a poached and fried egg.
The following recipe is for a individual serving, but can easily be converted to a 13x9 baking dish for a larger gathering. Remember to increase the ingredients for the number of servings being made.
Baked Eggs (Swain Eggs)
Ingredients:
1 or 2 eggs per person
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon of heavy cream depending on the number of eggs
½ teaspoon melted butter
A pinch of your favorite shredded cheese
Prep: Butter a 4 ounce ramekin if making one egg or a 6 ounce ramekin if making 2 eggs per person.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle salt and pepper into the bottom of the ramekin. Crack in the eggs. Drizzle the cream and butter over the top. Add grated cheese. Bake in a water bath until the white is firm and the yolk is thick, about 15 minutes. Serve directly from the ramekin with buttered toast and fresh fruit.
Lemon Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sour cream
1/3 cup milk
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 large egg
1½ teaspoons vanilla
Finely grated zest from two lemons and fresh blueberries washed and stemmed, if desired.
Prep: Whisk together in a large bowl the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the sour cream, milk, lemon juice, butter, egg and vanilla.
Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in the zest of the lemons. The batter will be thick and bubbly like a cake batter. Spoon ¼ or 1/3 cup of batter onto a lightly butter heated griddle or cast iron skillet. Cook each pancake until the top is speckled with bubbles, which have started to pop and then turn over. If adding blueberries, sprinkle a few onto the top of the pancake about a minute before flipping. Cook until the underside is golden brown. Serve immediately or keep warm in a 200 degree oven.
Bacon ala Goetz
Nothing says “good morning” like the smell of fresh brewed coffee and bacon cooking. In my humble opinion, bacon is the best meat on the planet. Sorry John Fritz, HRRMC wellness coach, turkey bacon just doesn’t cut it. Bacon straight out of the package is great, but we like to amp ours up a bit.
We also like to bake our bacon instead of frying it. There is less mess, less grease and this cooking style allows us to give the bacon some extra flavor.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed sheet pan with aluminum foil. Add the desired amount of bacon, laying it flat, but not overlapping on the foil. Sprinkle the bacon with a good amount of black pepper. Sprinkle brown sugar over the bacon until there is a light coating on each piece of bacon.
Instead of pepper and brown sugar, Paul likes to add his barbeque spice blend. It it like eating the best part of a barbeque brisket for breakfast. Bake about 15 minutes, keeping an eye on the bacon to make sure it doesn’t overcook. Drain on a paper towel before serving.
Broiled Grapefruit
Having family members owning/operating commercial orange and grapefruit groves growing up gave me a healthy love of all things citrus.
Nothing brightens your morning like the sweet/tart taste of grapefruit. I love a grapefruit straight off the tree, unsweetened and warm from the morning sun.
Living in Colorado means less than perfect fruits, often picked too early and bitter as a result.
This old-fashioned recipe for broiled grapefruit is perfect as first course or dessert for your brunch. Pink grapefruit is preferred for its pretty color and lightly sweeter taste.
These can be made ahead of time, covered in plastic wrap and stored in the fridge until you are ready to cook them. Half of a grapefruit is enough for most people.
Prep: Adjust the broiler rack so it is about 3 inches below the heating element. Preheat the broiler.
Cut the desired number of grapefruits in half horizontally. Remove any large seeds. Loosen each section by running a small paring knife along each membrane and the skin.
Place the grapefruit halves on a foil lined rimmed baking sheet. If the grapefruit rolls around slice a small piece off the bottom to make it flat. Sprinkle each half with 1 tablespoon of sugar and a ¼ teaspoon star anise, cinnamon or ginger if desired.
Leave the over door ajar and broil the grapefruit until the tops begin to brown, about 5 minutes. To garnish place a cherry or blueberry in the center and serve immediately.