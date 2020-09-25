It has been over six months now since the world changed with no time frame of how long until it will be “normal” or even what “normal” will look like. Unfortunately for all of us, much like raising children does not come with an instruction manual, living through a pandemic does not come with an instruction manual either. Every family has different circumstances and, thus, have all survived differently.
Dr. Bruce Perry has released a COVID series on stress, distress and trauma that includes 14 different videos ranging from 15 to 30 minutes long (you can find it at neurosequential.com/covid-19-resources). They are excellent sources of information on what is happening with our brains during this time and how we can help ourselves and those around us.
In these videos, Dr. Perry notes that routine and structure are imperative during times of uneasiness. The best thing you can do for yourself and those around you is to stay as regular as possible. Predictability will bring a sense of peace and comfort in chaos.
Next, as Dr. Perry communicates, we have the power to influence people with our presence. They also have the power to influence us with theirs. If we are dysregulated, our presence will dysregulate another. In turn, if we are calm and regulated, our presence will help regulate those around us.
When regulated, we have the ability to think with the top of our brain, which reminds us of what we can and cannot control around us and provides us with a more reflective stance to stay more centered.
However, it should be noted that when we “give someone else some of our calm,” in turn we get some of their chaos. Our resilience, personally and as a community, is slowly being depleted from the chaos of the current times and the distress all around us.
So, what can we do to help ourselves recharge to limit our feelings of exhaustion, sadness and/or being burnt out? Dr. Bruce Perry provides ideas.
First, provide yourself with regulatory breaks. For some, this may be the two minutes your children are playing nicely; for others, it may be between work tasks or home responsibilities. Try using regulatory breathing. Some of these include 4x4 breathing (box breathing: inhale through nose, 4 count; exhale through pursed lips, 4 count), “star” breathing” (the 4x4 breathing repeated 5 times) or the 478 technique (breathe in through nose, 4 count; hold for 7 count; exhale through pursed lips, 8 count).
Further brief regulatory options include somatosensory ideas (walking 60 seconds, breathing 90 seconds), dissociative ideas (self-hypnosis or mindfulness techniques) and relational ideas (coming up with a “two-minute check-in” with people either at work or in your social circle).
Using these regulatory breaks multiple times daily provides your body with “doses” of calm that have the ability to enhance regulation and help your body recover from chaos and be ready for whatever may come next. The best part? Calm is contagious. And calm, more than anything, is what we are all in need of right now – adults and children alike.
Summer Martinez, LPC-C, NCC, is an early childhood mental health consultant for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more information on this topic or supporting your child’s development, visit ccecc.org, earlylearningco.org, like the council on Facebook or visit Dr. Bruce Perry’s video series at neurosequential.com/covid-19-resources.