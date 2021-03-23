by Denise Goetz
Special to the Mail
Last week I shared a couple of my favorite beef recipes in honor of Colorado Livestock Proud Day, but there are a couple more I didn’t have space to write about and want to include this week.
Paul and I often treat each other to a new cookbook for Christmas. We have close to 150 cookbooks, and even though we have four or five go-to cookbooks, I love to grab a random one, close my eyes, open a page and point to dinner for the night. A quick trip the grocery store for the unusual items and we get to try something completely different.
Our other tradition is that the giver of the cookbook gets to pick one or two recipes they would like the other to make. Fortunately, we like most of the same foods, so you don’t often end up making something you have no desire to eat.
Beef Bulgogi and Cucumber Kimchi Salad is a South Korean recipe Paul chose from “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines. I made the recipe per instructions, but modified it for our tastes, mostly toning down some of the spice and the sesame oil, which can be overwhelming.
Beef Bulgogi and
Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Bulgogi ingredients:
3 cups packed light brown sugar
1½ cups soy sauce
5 tablespoons sparkling grape juice, readily available at Walmart
3 tablespoons sesame oil
2 green onions, white and green parts, chopped, plus ¼ sliced for serving
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 teaspoon black pepper
4 to 5 pounds beef tenderloin, ribeye or top sirloin, thinly sliced
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish if desired
Cucumber Kimchi Salad ingredients:
2 English cucumbers, peeled and cut into a ½-inch dice
2 green onions, green and white parts, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, to desired heat level
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
½ teaspoon sesame oil
Kosher salt to taste.
Jasmine, white or brown rice to serve the meat over, prepared according to directions.
To prepare bulgogi, in a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, soy sauce, sparkling grape juice, sesame oil, chopped green onions, garlic and pepper until well combined. Add sliced beef and stir to completely coat. Cover in plastic and marinate 4 to 5 hours in the refrigerator.
To make the cucumber kimchi salad, in a medium bowl combine cucumbers, green onions, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil and salt to taste, gently stirring until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. When the oil starts to shimmer, start cooking the beef in small batches, browning on both sides until medium-well, 3 to 5 minutes, flipping halfway through. Transfer the cooked beef to a plate while you finish cooking the rest.
Serve bulgogi on top of the prepared rice, garnish with green onion slices and sesame seeds and serve with kimchi cucumber salad on the side. Both dishes, kept separate, will store well for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.
Keeping with the Asian theme, Beef and Spinach Lo Mein is easy to make and tastes as good as any lo mein we’ve ever eaten in a restaurant.
Beef and Spinach Lo Mein
¼ cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
16 ounces top round or top sirloin, thinly sliced
6 ounces uncooked spaghetti
4 teaspoons oil, divided
1 8-ounce can water chestnuts
2 green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
1 10-ounce package fresh spinach, washed and stemmed
1 red chili pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
In a small bowl, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, water, sesame oil, garlic and red pepper flakes, whisking until well combined. Remove ¼ cup, adding to large bowl with the sliced beef. Toss to completely coat meat and marinate 15 minutes at room temperature.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Heat 1½ teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet to medium-high and stir fry ½ of the meat about 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl. Heat 1½ teaspoons of oil and cook remaining beef. Remove beef to bowl and heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil. Stir fry the water chestnuts and green onions until soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and remaining hoisin mixture. Cook until the spinach is wilted. Add beef and cooked paste, cooking until heated through, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Serve in a large bowl and sprinkle with chopped red chili pepper.