by Kenny Wilcox
Family & Youth Initiatives
Even now, almost 27 years later, when I close my eyes, the sights, sounds and feel of that summer come flooding back to me.
I can feel the cool of the morning air rapidly evaporating into a suffocating heat that threatens to push the collar of my long-sleeved button-up shirt even higher on my neck. Despite my long pants and long-sleeved attire, the inevitable sting of the nettles somehow always find a way to bite my skin.
Through the brambles I can see my grandpa, dressed in his customary overalls, mop the sweat from his brow with a quick swipe of his forearm. Even though I would rarely actually see them, the surrounding trees and thorny briars are filled with the meow of gray catbirds.
As I momentarily pause to examine my purple and red stained fingers as well as the contents of the two gallon buckets strapped to my belt, revelation informs me that we (the catbirds and my grandpa and I) are likely here for the same reason. We’ve come to pick black raspberries.
This particular summer, the vines were heavy with berries and they would sigh a sigh of thanks when relieved of their sweet yields. Never before and never since have I filled as many gallon buckets as I did that summer with my grandpa. The ever-present possibility of being hooked like a fish by an unruly thorn did very little to deter us from pursuing our shared love of raspberries, and we understood that picking them was an important part of enjoying them.
Up until my grandpa passed away in 2011, with just one word my grandpa and I could instantly transport back to that summer.
While my grandpa and I shared many interests, it was probably in the berry patch where I learned the most from him. There were obvious things like what to wear and where and when to find ripe black raspberries. I also learned the significance of celebrating my grandpa’s picking. We were in this together and collectively we could expect to be better than when apart.
Further, I began to understand the value of setting aside the temporary in exchange for something more momentous in the future (i.e., a pie!). Without a long-term goal in mind and a measure of restraint, it would have been easy to cram as many berries into my mouth as possible and forego the possibility of enjoying this fruit in the winter months that awaited just ahead.
Even on the days when the berries were few, we adopted a mindset of gratitude for what we had been given, for the opportunity to be out in nature and our time with one another.
Finally, I now knew that it was OK to go through tough things. The stains, scratches and maddening nettle bites would not have power over me. These things did not get to define me. Instead, I discovered perseverance and resiliency.
I never referred to my grandpa as a mentor, but that is exactly what he was for me as a young boy and teenager. No, he was not perfect, but he was there for me, he supported me, and he genuinely cared for me. While picking berries in eastern Iowa, little did I know I was also learning some of life’s most essential lessons – I thought I was just picking berries. Thank you, Grandpa!
Kenny Wilcox is Mentors and Youth in Action coordinator at Family & Youth Initiatives.