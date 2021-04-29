“Does everyone intending to fish have a Wyoming license?”
Tim, the trip leader, stood in the morning light, clipboard in his hand, checking names and sundry details while he addressed our clients, anglers most with a few non-anglers along for the ride. Although launching in Colorado, the bulk of the next four days on the North Platte River would be spent floating through Wyoming.
All the anglers nodded their assent, and I was introduced to my crew, a father and son from New York City, bankers by trade. I decided to hold off on telling them their guide was also seeing the North Platte for the first time. That morning we navigated a handful of miles through the tight, technical rapids of Northgate Canyon before we emerged into more open terrain. The gradient of the river settled, the countryside less steep and more rolling, covered with tall pine.
The bankers had brought both fly and spinning rods. Being more proficient with the latter, they soon tired of the extra effort required to cast a fly line and manipulate a fly on the water, and eased into a steady rhythm of casting spinners near the bank and retrieving them back toward the boat. Sufficient fish were caught in this manner to keep both guide and anglers content. The June nights were cold, and each morning I woke to a frozen water bottle by my side. Yet, the smell of bacon sizzling and coffee brewing had a remarkably restorative effect.
With thirty years of water and memories having flowed under the bridge since that trip, much of the detail has slipped from memory, aside from one event, close to the take out on the last afternoon. That last day river traffic had increased as we floated closer to civilization, with a collection of commercial and recreational craft on the river. The sound of an outboard motor could be heard moving up river, intermittently quieting then starting up again.
“What’s that?” the father asked.
“Not sure,” I replied. “Probably a ranger, checking fishing licenses and catches.” I wasn’t concerned—we’d been practicing catch and release throughout the trip.
A few minutes later, a flat-bottomed skiff rounded a bend in the river, a ranger at the controls of the outboard jet motor. As he approached, he signaled us to eddy out along the river bank, nosing his boat alongside ours.
“Afternoon,” he said. “Mind if I come aboard and check your licenses.” The badge on his crisp new shirt proclaimed his name as Biff.
The father and son set down their rods and began to fumble through their day packs for their licenses, handing them to Biff. He studied them briefly then checked his wristwatch.
“You fellas know what day it is today?”
Until now, I hadn’t been paying much attention, intent on admiring the persistence of the swarm of mosquitoes that descended on us as soon as we’d touched shore. Although I’d slathered on repellent, still they hovered and probed until they found a square millimeter of flesh untreated, then dug in with a vengeance. I looked up, to see both father and son shake their heads.
“Today is the 20th,” said Biff, answering his own question. “These licenses expired yesterday.”
My attention shifted from the mosquitoes.
“I’m going to need to see some ID,” continued Biff, not quite as friendly as before.
This required us untying dunnage bags and rummaging through their contents. Somewhere in this process, the son forgot to properly secure his treble-hook lure to his rod. As he moved about he knocked the rod. The treble hook swung in an arc and buried itself into Biff’s new shirt, right below his name badge. Several attempts were made to disengage the hooks, before Biff consented to me using my scissors to cut the offending hooks free, taking a jagged square of shirt in the process. What humor present in Biff’s day up and left.
Father and son handed him their driver’s licenses, whereupon Biff’s eyes lit up momentarily. New York City! He fixed them both with a “You boys are along way from home” stare, then reached for his ticket book.
By now the mosquitoes were engaged in a blood orgy, but I thought better of asking Biff if he could speed up the citation process.
We parted ways, he moving on up river in his freshly aerated shirt, we down. Multiple questions came to mind, yet I asked only one.
“You did say at the put in you had the required license, right?”
“Well, the three day one was cheaper than the five,” the father replied sheepishly.
My sympathy-meter anchored itself at rock bottom. We floated in silence to the take out, the small chunk of Biff’s shirt still stuck to the lure.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.