School district hires new SHS principal
Salida High School will have a new principal for the coming school year.
Salida School District R-32-J announced late last month that Jesse Hull, principal at Manitou Springs High School the past two years, will take over the post.
The appointment fills a position that became a question mark with Talmage Trujillo, principal for the 2021-22 school year, facing misdemeanor and felony charges in court cases set for late July and early August.
The cases stem from a September incident at the high school where he was charged with harboring a minor, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and official misconduct. He was placed on paid administrative leave, then two weeks later reinstated as principal.
In February, Mr. Trujillo was charged with tampering with evidence, a Class 6 felony, when he allegedly erased his cellphone contents before turning it over to police, who had a search warrant for the device relating to the September incident.
He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the court proceedings later this summer.
The decision to hire a new high school principal for the coming year fills a key district position. It also means the district will have a principal in place to prepare for the 2022-23 year.
Mr. Hull appears well qualified for the job. He has more than 10 years of experience in administrative positions at Manitou, including roles as dean of students and assistant principal before taking over as high school principal.
Besides his administrative roles, he has been a teacher, outdoor educator and wilderness instructor. A collegiate wrestler, he has coached high school wrestling.
Sending a message
The election of two new directors to three-year terms as board directors for Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., reflects concerns of cooperative customers.
Nick Hellbusch and Sandra Attebery were elected as representatives of Fremont and Custer counties. They will be seated as directors at the board’s June 29 meeting.
The two new board members, who will serve on a seven-member board, won convincingly, defeating incumbents Geoff Gerk and Tommy Flower by margins of more than two to one.
The cooperative, which is owned and directed by its customers, has 11,533 members in Chaffee, Lake and Huerfano counties, as well as in Fremont and Custer counties.
Fifteen percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the election.
Among issues through the campaign were electric rates charged by the co-op, a proposal – since put on hold – to change rate terms for customers who had installed solar electric panels and Sangre de Cristo’s purchase of power from Tri State Generation and Transmission, a not-for-profit cooperative supplier and its current reliance on fossil fuels (36 percent coal and 19 percent natural gas) to generate electrical power.
Summer gets started
With Memorial Day weekend and Salida Rotary’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas just past, summer gets into full swing. This week, FIBArk announced its band lineup for next weekend’s whitewater fest.
And summer weather is here. Salida’s NWS forecast calls for temperatures climbing into the low 90s for the coming weekend, guaranteed to ramp up river flows just in time for FIBArk.
— MJB