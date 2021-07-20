Chaffee likely to see redistricting shifts following 2020 census
With redistricting following the 2020 census, Chaffee County will be changing districts in a significant manner.
While maps are not yet final – that will come later this year – the county will see shifts in state Senate, House and U.S. congressional districts.
The county has been in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, dominated by Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
According to the preliminary map presented to the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, Chaffee would be moving to the 3rd Congressional District along with Fremont, Park and Teller counties.
It’s by no means the first time the county has been included in the 3rd. Over the years, Chaffee and its neighboring counties have been moved between the 5th and 3rd then back to the 5th.
The 3rd includes nearly half the state, with the largest population center Grand Junction and Mesa County.
Pueblo County had been in the 3rd the past decade but would move to the 4th, which would take in all of eastern Colorado, Custer County, the San Luis Valley, Greeley and Weld County and eastern segments of several northern Front Range counties.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Rifle currently represents the 3rd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the 2020 GOP primary, then going on to win the General Election in November.
She created a stir in Washington, D.C., when she announced she would be carrying a firearm with her when moving about the Capitol and the city.
As far as interests go, Chaffee County is similar to many other counties in the 3rd, with a recreation-based economy.
At a state level, Chaffee would move from Senate District 5 to District 34. Thirty-four would not change much from its current alignment, including Lake, Pitkin and Eagle counties to the north and Gunnison to the west.
District 5 state Sen. Kerry Donovan of Eagle County is term limited but has announced she will run for Congress in the 3rd District, running against a handful of Democrats for the opportunity to challenge Rep. Boebert.
At the state House, the county would see a major change, to be included with Gunnison and Lake counties with Pitkin and about half of Eagle County. Chaffee has been in District 60 with Fremont, Custer and Park counties.
One of the key differences is corrections. With the Buena Vista Correctional Complex in Buena Vista, the county aligned with Fremont County and and the state and federal prisons in Cañon City and Florence.
Rep. Ron Hanks currently serves the district.
If the new district holds as is expected, the county would be included with Pitkin and Eagle counties in both the state House and Senate.
While the two districts are part of the state’s central Rocky Mountains, we’re not so sure about being included with Aspen and Vail, with Pitkin and Eagle counties, or with Crested Butte for that matter, and the high-end mountain resort areas they are famous for.
Monarch Mountain holds its own as a family-centered ski area, certainly, but Lake and Chaffee counties seemed to fit better with Custer, Fremont and Park counties than with the ritzy northern neighbors.
Getting used to new districts is part of the process with changes to be expected about every 10 years.
— MJB