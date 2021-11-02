When a new member of my book club learned that I write articles for Ark-Valley Humane Society to publish in The Mountain Mail, she recommended that I read “Merle’s Door: Lessons From a Freethinking Dog” by Ted Kerasote.
I recalled that Judy Lore, who also writes for AVHS/Mountain Mail, recommended this book, too.
According to Elizabeth Marshall Thomas, author of “The Hidden Life of Dogs,” “it could be the best book ever written about dogs.”
The story of the relationship that grows between Merle and Ted is truly beautiful, reminding all of us how we “humanize” our dogs and love them.
Ted talks to Merle just like a human soulmate and then gives what he believes to be Merle’s answer based on Merle’s facial expressions. Every dog lover/owner has done this.
Their bond is so special because Ted truly observes and listens to Merle, and as a result, Merle respects and trusts Ted.
At times “Merle’s Door” was difficult to read because it reminded me how empty my home is right now without a furry friend.
However, I am glad I read it because, set in the mountains of Wyoming, it is full of the beauties of nature we have here in Colorado, as well as being the heartwarming story of the bond of human and dog.
Additionally, I learned so much about dogs that I now have quite a long list of topics for future articles, one of which is how dogs learn through observing and listening.
Anyone who brings a puppy into a home where there is an adult dog watches that pup learn from observing and following his senior, but I did not realize how well our dogs can learn words by listening to their humans talk.
I discovered a study done in the UK where dogs learned names of toys by listening to two people talking about a specific toy, repeatedly saying the toy’s name. This “watch and listen” method was as successful in terms of speed and accuracy as the more traditional reward-based training, and it occurred in about the same length of actual teaching time.
This explains why our furry friends react to certain words we never intentionally taught them, such as walk, cookie, bath or car.
Experts vary on how many words are in a dog’s vocabulary. Several psychologists say the average canine understands approximately 165 to 200 spoken human words and the smartest up to 250. Some trainers claim they have taught dogs up to nearly 350 words, which is equal to a 2-year-old child’s language ability.
Chaser, a famous border collie, knows the names of 1,022 objects and can fetch them on command. Her owner began training her four to five hours each day. She loved the training, seeing it as a game.
This is dog vocabulary to the extreme, but it shows, as have other studies, that our dogs may be smarter than we realize.
That is what Ted Kerasote learned about his best friend Merle. According to Ted, they learned from each other.
“Merle’s Door” is a book I highly recommend. The relationship of Merle and Ted will touch your heart and make you smile as you continue to “talk” to your smart best friend.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer. This is her 100th article for this column.