County housing: 1,105 homes needed by ‘27: ‘how’ the question
The Chaffee Housing Authority released results of a housing needs assessment that projects 1,105 new homes are needed in the next five years to stabilize the county workforce and meet demand.
According to the assessment, home prices increased by 41 percent the past two years. The report noted that in June-July, when the study was done, the least expensive home in the county was listed at $509,000, which requires a household income of $157,000, or about 238 percent of the county area median income of about $55,000.
The study found that 23 percent of homes in the county are currently not occupied, that they are used for recreational, seasonal or occasional use, which translates to, they are not occupied by full-time residents.
The study noted that some 32 percent of all county households – nearly a third – consist of a single person living alone.
Of the 1,105 housing units, the report states 435 units are needed to meet latent demand and another 670 units are needed through 2027 to address job growth and retirements.
Interesting for sure; however, the question is how do local governments meet these demands?
The City of Salida is taking steps to meet the housing crisis for low-low-income wage earners with its Centennial Park car camping proposal, the purchase of seven RVs available for rent and its support for Jane’s Place, a transitory housing project to be built at Third and Colo. 291.
But what about the housing needs of teachers, nurses, custodians, mechanics, clerical help and other workers? Is the city telling these folks they can car camp at Centennial Park or live with their kids out of an RV?
In Salida, new home construction continues at a brisk pace. But these are single-family homes on vacant lots with an asking price of some $600- to $700,000 plus. Not exactly workforce housing.
What is the city doing to encourage the development of homes for its workforce? Yes, the city worked with developers of Salida Ridge, a 48-unit project developed through low income tax credits. But what about the 1,105 housing units the CHA study says are needed between now and 2027?
The Town of Poncha Springs has earned a reputation of being great to work with on new development. We heard the same from the developers-owners of Colorado Outpost this week.
What’s the perception of the City of Salida as regards development? How is the city’s policy of requiring X number of “affordable” units for every X number of homes built working out?
In other words, what is the city doing to address the housing needs of the city’s workforce?
What are other cities doing to meet the crisis? How do these cities’ development policies and requirements compare to Salida’s?
Local officials seem to love hiring consultants. How about hiring an outfit to study city policies and regulations and what might be done to actually encourage workforce housing development?
Get to the car show
In Tuesday’s Mountain Mail, a lengthy story reported on Chaffee County Search and Rescue South’s response to three recent incidents, including the successful rescue of a father and son from McCoy Gulch, northwest of Poncha Springs.
Next to the story was an ad touting Search and Rescue South’s Angel of Shavano Car Show, set for Saturday at Riverside Park.
Get out to the show, check out the vintage cars and support Search and Rescue South.
— MJB