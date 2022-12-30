My wish this holiday season is a warm and loving forever home for every cat and dog in our country. Shelters and animal welfare organizations throughout our nation have this same wish. Best Friends Animal Society titles it “Save Them All.”
They strongly believe that animal transfer programs (also called transports or relocations) are a vital component in the effort to make this hope a reality.
Pet transfer programs, which are rapidly growing in our nation, move animals from one shelter that is overcrowded and community that is oversaturated to a facility where there is space and area where there is greater demand for adoptable pets.
These relocated cats and dogs escape their likely fate of euthanasia and instead find forever homes, and the overcrowded shelter is provided the space to take in other animals still in need in their community.
It is a win-win situation.
Our own Ark-Valley Humane Society began contributing to this lifesaving program in 2015. Because they were accommodating all Chaffee County stray and relinquished animals, they began using their extra space to transfer in dogs from other areas. The next year, 2016, AVHS transferred in cats as well.
The program has continued to grow. In 2022 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, AVHS transported in 100 companion animals, 57 cats and 43 dogs, and the year is not over. This is an increase from 78 animals in 2021, 26 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.
Major partners this year for those transfers include: Aztec Animal Shelter in New Mexico, Friends of Roswell Animals in New Mexico, Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo and CatsAlive!SLV in the San Luis Valley.
AVHS typically transfers animals that are mixed breed and social with people and other animals. As a result, most are quickly adopted. However, if a transfer animal has behavioral or medical needs or is too young for adoption, he is placed in a foster home whenever possible, to provide the best care while preparing and waiting for adoption.
To assure that animals transferred in are healthy, AVHS asks partners to provide health and behavioral histories on all animals, initial vaccines administered and blood testing for specific viruses, dependent on species.
When an animal is transported over long distances, stress is a risk, which can suppress the immune system, making the cat or dog more susceptible to disease. If a transfer becomes ill, he has to be isolated to mitigate spread of the disease, which can pose its own unique challenge.
Fortunately, this does not occur often, and AVHS staff members coordinate carefully to be certain there is space for the animals and that any such challenges can be met.
According to Nikki Ritter, AVHS medical and transfer coordinator, “the challenges and work are worth it when you save a healthy, lovable animal from euthanasia and see the joy between pet and adopters when they meet.
“I will never forget my first such moment with Josiah, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix who had so much love yet to give. I knew his life was saved because he was relocated to our BV shelter and given his so deserved, forever home.”
Animal transfers are vital to one day “Saving Them All,” and thanks to participating shelters like AVHS, a holiday wish come true.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.