Marshall Fire: Could be just about anywhere
Investigators are seeking the cause of the disastrous Marshall Fire that destroyed 991 homes and damaged more than 100 more in rural Boulder County and the cities of Louisville and Superior.
Officials are now looking at a burning shed captured on video as a possible place where the Thursday morning fire may have started in a rural area west of the two communities.
With high winds and reported gusts of 100-plus mph the fire burned homes and other properties west of U.S. 36, the Denver-Boulder Turnpike.
Burning embers then spread the fires across the multi-lane, heavily traveled highway into nearby subdivisions.
These were not isolated developments in a heavily forested area destroyed by the blaze. The fires spread into well-established, dense neighborhoods in an urban area with thousands of homes, shopping centers, dozens of businesses, schools, churches and parks.
As one official said, the high winds not only fanned the flames of burning buildings but then carried flaming debris hundreds of yards, setting off blazes in subdivisions which then spawned other fires in nearby neighborhoods.
An abnormally dry late summer, fall and early winter contributed to the fire’s rapid spread as burning material fell on roofs as well as on dried-out vegetation surrounding homes, which ignited, then spread to nearby houses and other buildings.
Ironically, a winter storm Thursday night dumped up to a foot of snow on the area, helping firefighters to finally gain control of the blaze.
Two people remain missing. That said, one of the most surprising aspects of the fire is that there was not a significant loss of life. This was due in large part to the fact that it took place in the middle of the day with smoke and flames visible for miles, giving time for those affected to evacuate following emergency orders of law enforcement officers.
Officials in news reports have said the Marshall Fire could have happened just about anywhere in Colorado, with equally disastrous results.
The cause of the fire and its rapid spread will be studied along with what could have been done to slow it down. At this point officials can only point to the dry conditions and tornado-force winds as the reasons behind the conflagration.
Virus cases exploding
After slowing down in December to about a third of the record-high number of cases in November – 163 versus 434 – the coronavirus has returned. With a vengeance.
In just the first three days of the new year, a total of 65 virus cases have been recorded in the county, 20 cases Sunday and 45 on Monday, with 99 cases the past week and a positivity rate of 7.07 percent.
The 45 cases yesterday were in part due to a delay in testing over the New Year’s holiday weekend but nonetheless were more than the number of cases recorded over the entire months of July, August and September 2020 when 33, 19 and 30 cases were reported.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said the surge in cases is a result of, among other factors, family and friends gathering over the Christmas holiday as well as the emergence of the latest coronavirus variant, Omicron, which is even more contagious than the previous variant, Delta.
As officials have said since the vaccines became available a year ago, those vaccinated are less likely to contract the disease, be hospitalized or die from the virus. Masks, vaccinations and bosters remain the best defense against the virus.
— MJB