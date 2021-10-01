He stood on the beach before us and spoke.
“Today is the highlight of the trip. It is the one day where we wake up, exist and go to sleep, on the river.”
The canyon walls turned rich and red in the evening light, and between them the river flowed smooth and silent.
“The more of those days you can string together in a row, the better life becomes,” he added.
I nodded my agreement, thinking of all the different ways time spent on rivers has the effect of recalibrating our priorities and perspective. Merely sitting still for a time watching and listening to water flowing by has the effect of slowing the mind, reminding one of the benefit of detaching every now and then, observing rather than participating.
Yet, before riverside nirvana can be attained, a certain level of physical and mental discomfort must be accepted. First you must accept that sand will become your constant companion. Resistance is futile. Expect it to make home in your underwear, ears and nose, tent and sleeping bag, hors d’oeuvres and beer … .
Next on the need-to-accept list is a downgrading of personal hygiene standards. Far more can be achieved with a stick of deodorant and herd immunity than one might first expect. After a time a certain equilibrium is attained. As much dirt falls off you as is accumulated, and each person’s body odor cancels out the next.
Another security blanket to be left behind at the put-in is that which comes with sleeping surrounded by four solid walls and roof over one’s head. A night spent outdoors is filled with noises strange and potentially frightening – the distant howl of a coyote, the chatter of a raccoon, an unidentified rustling in the bushes nearby – all a reminder that our presence intrudes upon the lives of others.
But a counterpoint to these potential discomforts exists: the steady chirrup of crickets – surely, if something as small and fragile can survive a night out in the open, so can you; the purl of the river; the Milky Way the roof over your head; and the brush of a cool breeze on your skin as you drift off to sleep, cocooned in your bag.
To death and taxes can be added a third inevitability in life – pooping. Perhaps the biggest mental obstacle for many to overcome is the idea of expelling into a metal can. The humble groover is a great leveler, a reminder that, when we sit, we are all equal, and most things feel better out than in.
Get beyond these potential hurdles and the potential rewards are great. Little by little a person’s pretense falls by the wayside, shed like an ill-fitting skin. Laughter comes from deep in the belly. Everybody has a story to tell, unique yet at the same time universal. Staring into embers or up at the firmament – surely experiences we share unfiltered with our ancient forebears – supplants staring at a screen, mind numbed while being reminded of how inadequate we are and how much stuff we apparently need.
But the true benefits come with the moments of silence, not a true silence as the river always speaks, but in those moments of sitting in contemplation as color bleeds into or out of the day. Endeavor is given perspective, and you realize that the world you inhabit and the life you live is the one you create.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.