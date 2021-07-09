Rec plan questioned
The proposed Envision Chaffee County Recreation in Balance Plan has been met with questions and criticism from two key entities, Poncha Springs and Salida Mountain Trails.
Poncha Springs trustees voted unanimously June 28 to express their “strong opposition” to the plan. Mayor Ben Scanga questioned the draft going before the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Commission “without the blessing of any towns and cities” in the county.”
He questioned the limitations which he said would be imposed by the plan on the town’s ability to expand recreation to the south.
He noted the rec plan identifies this area as critical wildlife habitat which he said would prevent connections to the east and south to the Methodist Mountain trail network, and limit the town’s ability to bring trails into Poncha.
In a letter to The Mail, Mike Smith, SMT board president, questioned the plan’s confining new trails to “Community Concentration Zones,” areas which are near existing municipal boundaries.
He wrote that SMT’s proposed trails already go through an extensive environmental review conducted by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S Forest Service, with input from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“The plan attempts to dictate where future trails can go ... and where they cannot go.” He said the SMT board believes these decisions should be left to the BLM and Forest Service and the long-established National Environmental Policy Act and Travel Management Planning processes.
The concentration zones, he wrote, “imply another level of approval” by Envision’s Recreation in Balance. “We feel this is redundant and an overreach – and possibly not legal and/or enforceable.”
Mr. Smith said the plan claims to have created a shared community vision but contends that community buy-in for potions of the plan is lacking.
While the draft plan was created following surveys completed by some 1,000 respondents, from the comments of Poncha Springs officials and Mr. Smith and the SMT board, it’s clear that there are concerns with the proposed plan, that key players in the county believe their interests are not being considered.
In addition, neither Buena Vista or Salida town and city officials have given opinions on the plan and its contents.
Both Mayor Scanga and Mr. Smith said they support efforts to mitigate wildfire threats, manage dispersed camping and provide needed recreation infrastructure, that no one wants to see area forest diminished or the enjoyment of going out and recreating in wild areas ruined.
However, before county planners take up the proposed Recreation in Balance plan, it appears more time and consideration need to be given to certain elements included in the draft, as noted by both Poncha and SMT officials.
Monsoon hits early
The July 1 thunderstorm dropped 1.12 inches of rain on downtown Salida in about an hour, with 1.71 inches recorded just southwest of town, and even higher amounts reported nearby.
It’s the second storm in a matter of weeks where more than an inch of rain was recorded. A May 22 storm deposited 1.32 inches on downtown.
Tuesday evening another storm dumped rain on the area west of U.S. 285 and southwest of Poncha Springs causing more than a half-dozen mud and rock slides across the roadway.
Precipitation for 2021 now stands just above the 6.27-inches January-July average at 6.35 inches.
The monsoon season is off to an early start, though warm and dryer weather is in the forecast.
— MJB