Breakfast is the go-to meal at the Goetz household. Paul could eat breakfast three times a day, and Brooklyn, our naughty rotty, enjoys her Sunday egg, which helps keep her coat shiny. When I was a single reporter working 12-plus hours a day I would often come home and just eat a bowl of cereal or scramble an egg.
We like our leisurely Sunday mornings and the convivial time together creating happy memories and satisfied bellies in the process. Many people we know treat brunch like a holiday, but it doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Brunch can be a simple, uncomplicated weekly delight. It is also a great way to treat family and friends or your dad for Father’s Day.
No brunch would be complete without eggs. Gratin of Eggs, Leeks, Bacon and Triple Cream Brie can be assembled the night before and popped in the oven the next morning. All you need is some fresh fruit to round out this dish.
Gratin of Eggs, Leeks,
Bacon and Triple
Cream Brie
Ingredients:
Butter for the baking dish
1 baguette, about 3 inches in diameter
6 thick slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups or about 4 leeks, chopped using the white and light green parts
6 ounces Brie, well chilled
6 eggs
2½ cups half-and-half
½ teaspoon each salt and pepper
2 generous pinches of cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
Prep:
Cut enough ½-inch slices of the baguette to make a single layer in a 13x9-inch baking dish. You will need somewhere between 20 and 24 slices. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until very lightly colored, about 10 minutes. Remove and arrange in the buttered baking dish.
In medium frying pan, over medium heat, fry the bacon pieces until crisp and browned, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels.
Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the drippings and return the pan to medium heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring constantly, just until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle the leeks and bacon over the bread in the baking dish. Cut cheese into ½-inch cubes and scatter them over bacon and leeks.
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until well blended, then whisk in half-and-half, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Pour over bread in baking dish. Let stand, refrigerated, at least 1 hour or cover pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 24 hours. If leaving overnight, let stand at room temperature 30 minute before removing the plastic and baking at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. The top should be golden and bubbly. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.
Pancakes are another brunch staple, and although Paul’s everyday pancakes are hard to beat, the combination of lemon and blueberries makes these Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce extra special.
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
with Blueberry Sauce
Ingredients for Blueberry Sauce:
1 cup cold water
½ cup sugar
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups fresh blueberries; frozen will work if thawed and patted dry
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Ingredients for pancakes:
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated
1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
½ cup whole milk
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
Canola oil for cooking
Prep for blueberry sauce:
Combine water, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch in a medium saucepan and stir until blended. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until cornstarch dissolves. Add blueberries and raise heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool 10 minutes.
Puree sauce in a food processor or blender until smooth. Strain mixture through a fine-meshed sieve back into the saucepan. Return to medium heat and cook at a simmer until mixture is reduced to 1 cup, about 30 minutes. Stir in cinnamon.
Note: The sauce can be cooked up to 3 days ahead of time and stored covered in the refrigerator. Reheat over low heat when ready to use.
Prep for pancakes:
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, ricotta, milk, sugar and lemon zest until well blended. Gradually whisk in dry ingredients.
With an electric hand mixer on medium-high speed, beat egg whites just until they are firm. Gently stir one-third of the egg whites into batter to lighten it. Gently fold in remaining whites. Heat griddle or cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Brush with just enough oil to coat surface. Working in batches, pour ¼ cup measures of the batter onto hot griddle or skillet. Cook until bubbles appear on tops and bottoms of the hotcakes are golden brown. Flip and cook another 2 minutes. Remove to a warm platter and cover until ready to serve. Overlap the pancakes on a plate and drizzle with blueberry sauce.
A special meal deserves a special beverage. Bellinis are easy to make and perfect in peach season.
Bellinis
Ingredients:
2 ripe peaches – white is best, but yellow will work, plus 6 peach wedges for garnish
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon sugar
1 750-ml bottle prosecco
Prep:
Peel, pit and cut peaches into wedges. Process the peaches in a blender or food processor with lemon juice and sugar until mixture is a smooth puree. Divide puree evenly among 6 champagne or wine glasses and fill each flute two-thirds full of prosecco. Stir to combine and garnish with a peach wedge.