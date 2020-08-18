To play or not to play: no rhyme or reason to sports seasons
For a nation that loves its sports, from pee wee leagues to the pros, the state of coming seasons can be best described as helter skelter, thanks to the coronavirus.
The NBA started its 2020 playoffs – normally held in late spring, finishing in June – today. The finals will conclude in October’s first two weeks.
The NHL started its playoffs a week or two back. The Stanley Cup Finals are slated to start Sept. 22 but that date is only tentative.
Major League Baseball started its regular season in late July and is already more than one-fourth through the regular season. The World Series is slated to end on Halloween, which is about when the season would normally end.
The NBA, NHL and MLB are playing in empty arenas and stadiums, without fans present.
The NFL season is slated to start Sept. 10, which is about the normal start date, with Super Bowl champs Kansas City hosting Houston. The 2021 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 7. But from here things get much more confusing.
To start, the above noted season could be delayed, depending on what’s happening with the coronavirus.
As to whether or not to allow fans at games, well, it’s up to the teams. Kansas City will reportedly open with 16,812 fans allowed into Arrowhead Stadium, or 22 percent of the normal 76,416, to allow for proper distancing between seats.
Denver Broncos officials have not announced whether fans will be allowed to attend games. They say they are working with state health officials.
Confusing? Certainly. But for the height of confusion and uncertainty you have to go to the NCAA where when it comes to football this fall, it’s some are and some aren’t. Maybe.
Three of the so-called Power 5 leagues, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 (which is actually 10 teams), have announced they will be playing football this fall.
Two conferences, the Big 10 (which is made up of 14 teams) and the Pac 12 (which actually has 12 teams) announced they are canceling the fall football season and planning a late winter-spring season. What that season consists of is not clear. Yet.
Here’s where the “maybe” comes into play. Some Big 10 players are petitioning to have the league re-think its recent decision and play football this fall.
Players originally came out opposed to a proposed requirement that they must sign waivers to not hold their schools responsible if they contract the virus while practicing or playing.
But now at least some of those players originally opposed to the waivers are apparently changing their minds, understanding that without them there will not be a season, either in fall or late winter-spring. Maybe ... maybe officials change their minds; maybe they won’t. Maybe players sign waivers; maybe they won’t or don’t have to. There’s no indication at this point that Pac 12 or Big 10 officials are looking to change their recent decisions.
Look for more confusion in the immediate future. For instance, players in leagues where the fall season has been canceled – the Mountain West Conference, for example, which includes Wyoming, Colorado State and Air Force – could be filing suit (well, probably not Air Force players) against their colleges and leagues because they lost exposure and are seeing their prospects to play professionally diminished.
What about prep sports? Here you have about as many plans for fall sports as you have states. In Texas, for example, football will be played this fall. Players will be required to wear masks: in practice; in games; in 90-100 degree heat ... .
And some complain about having to wear a mask when in an air conditioned building ... ?
— MJB