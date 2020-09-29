Contentious and ugly
On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a position on the U.S. Supreme Court, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The nomination has become the focal point of the 2020 election with Democrats saying that with just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, filling the vacancy should be left for the next president to decide.
The vacancy has turned the table on positions taken four years earlier following the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. At the time, President Barrack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy.
Republicans held that since a presidential election was underway, the nomination should be put on hold to allow the new president to fill the position, to give voters a voice in the process.
That was then. Republicans now counter that four years ago the office of president and the Senate majority were controlled by different political parties, which is not the case today.
There’s also the fact of a highly uncertain election in the offing. President Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden in a number of polls and control of the Senate could change depending on election outcomes in races across the country.
What the nomination comes to is an opportunity for Republicans to replace a court liberal – Justice Ginsburg – with a conservative – Judge Barrett – giving conservatives a majority of 5-4, if not 6-3 depending on Chief Justice John Robert’s vote.
At one time not that long ago – and not with all nominations, certainly – the Senate deferred to the president’s selection, giving near unanimous votes to nominees. However, as was the case with the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, the process has since become highly contentious.
Given what’s at stake in the Supreme Court, Judge Barrett faces an equally if not even more contentious and ugly confirmation process.
Should Judge Barrett be confirmed, as now appears possible considering the GOP’s senate majority, some liberal Democrats are talking about changing the number of Supreme Court justices, from the present nine to whatever a court majority may need. This would require that Democrats win the White House and retake control of the Senate in the coming election.
Ultimately, voters will again have the final word in both the Supreme Court and the nation’s future direction.
Always ‘A Salida boy’
According to his obituary, Larry A. Predovich, Col., USAF, Rtd., always considered himself “a Salida boy,” cherishing his roots and Italian family heritage through his travels around the world.
The 1960 Salida High School grad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following graduation from Western State College where he was selected for officer candidate school.
Through a 26-year Air Force career, his assignments included as a navigator on refueling tankers during the Vietnam War and service with RC-135 reconnaissance units.
The year before he retired he directed the Air Force reconnaissance mission during Desert Storm and the Gulf War.
Services are today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cañon City. Internment will be Saturday at Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences to family and friends on a former resident who served his country well.
Valley drying out
The Sept. 8-9 snowstorm and its 1.72 inches of precipitation aside, Salida and the Upper Arkansas are once again drying out with no moisture in the forecast for at least the week ahead.
Is yet another fire ban coming in the next week?
