Four a.m., and an increasing stream of vehicles began to rumble past our campsite toward the trailhead a couple of miles further up the road. Welcome to the world of hiking easily accessible fourteeners on a July weekend, I thought, crawling out of the back of my pickup.
I dressed against the cold then set water to boil as the sky to the east lightened with the new day. I imagined the view from the peak at that moment and committed a mental note to sometime in the future be atop this, or a similar mountain, at sunrise.
An hour later we loaded up and drove to the trailhead, surprised to secure a spot a mere hundred yards down the road from the parking lot. The weight of my pack, owing 80 percent to water, settled onto my shoulders, and we found our rhythm and pace as the trail began its initial climb through the trees, the air still cool and dappled with shafts of light and shadow.
Thus commenced what eventuated into a day-long game of leapfrog with similarly paced groups of climbers, we passing them while they stopped to refuel or take in the views, and vice versa. Some we came to know something about: the couple from Indiana climbing their first fourteener and going for the tallest right off the bat; the trio from Colombia, only one of whom spoke English, already well acclimated to altitude; and the young teens, part of a youth group being urged on by their leader – “I know we can do it, sir, the question is, why?”
Why, indeed. People are drawn to nature’s spectacles, be it the reassurance of Old Faithful’s regularity, the humbling scale in both time and space of the Grand Canyon or the challenge of pushing against gravity and thin air to stand atop a pile of rock and look down upon things we until recently looked up at.
Hiking through the trees gave little sense of progress, one bend or switchback in the trail looking much like the next, until we broke into open ground and the scope of the challenge ahead became apparent. Little specks on the trail above denoted climbers ahead, some ascending, some already descending, like clusters of ants busying about their tasks.
One foot in front of the other, breathing harder, break the climb up into sections – just gain the next switchback, the next steeper pitch, the next sit-sized boulder, count 100 steps then take a break, head up, appreciate the view …
The handful of fourteeners I have climbed have all saved their best for last, and this one proved no exception – one super-steep, slick pitch, three false summits, and finally we reached the top and rested among the boulders, realizing with satisfaction that the place where we sat was higher than any of the hundreds of peaks we looked out upon.
Later that evening, as the setting sun lit the bellies of Georgia O’Keeffe clouds orange and crimson, we sat in camp and looked back up at where we’d been, granted a fresh perspective on the immediate world around us.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.