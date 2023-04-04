Easter is just around the corner, on April 9, so it’s time to start planning the traditional dishes you always serve and maybe a few new treats.
One of the fun Easter treats I remember from days of yore was published in Children’s Playmate magazine. It’s very simple and fun for kids to do besides coloring Easter eggs.
You’ll need a bag of jelly beans, a package of plain, unfrosted doughnuts, coconut, green food coloring and either a can of vanilla frosting of homemade powdered sugar frosting.
Place the coconut in a plastic container, add a few drops of food coloring. Shake to color the coconut. Frost a doughnut, sprinkle some of the coconut on it and fill in the center, like a little nest, with jelly beans. And that’s it!
As for the grown-ups, here are a few recipes you might want to add to Easter Sunday dinner.
Butterscotch Yams
6 medium yams, cooked, peeled and quartered or two cans (17 ounces each) yams, well drained
½ cup dark corn syrup
½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
¼ cup heavy cream
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Place yams in a layer in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Combine remaining ingredients in a heavy saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Pour over yams and continue to bake for 15 minutes, basting frequently or until glazed. Serves six.
Hot Cross Buns
3¼ to 3¾ cups flour
1 package yeast
¼ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon each ground cloves and nutmeg
½ cup each milk and water
¼ cup butter
1 egg
¾ cup currants
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon water
Combine 1½ cups flour, yeast, sugar, cinnamon, salt, cloves and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl. Heat milk, water and butter in a pan until very warm. Butter does not need to melt. Add to flour mixture. Add egg. Blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. Gradually work in currants and lemon zest by hand while adding enough flour to make a soft dough. Knead on a floured surface until smooth and elastic, 5 to 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl and turn to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double, about 30 minutes.
Punch down and divide into 3 parts. Divide each third into 6 pieces. Shape each into a smooth ball. Place on a greased cookie sheet, sides touching. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double, about 15 minutes. Combine egg yolk and 1 tablespoon water and brush buns. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown. Remove from cookie sheet and frost each with a cross.
Frosting: Combine 1 cup powdered sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla and 3 to 4 tablespoons of water to make a thick frosting.
Fruited Easter Bread
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple in its own juice
6½ to 7 cups flour
2 packages yeast
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup milk
½ cup water
½ cup butter
4 eggs
½ cup chopped Brazil nuts
2 tablespoons chopped candied orange peel
Drain pineapple, pressing out all liquid. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, yeast, sugar, lemon zest, salt and cinnamon. Mix well. Heat milk, water and butter in a saucepan until very warm but butter doesn’t have to melt. Add to flour mixture. Add eggs. Blend slowly until moistened, then beat 3 minutes at medium speed. Stir in drained pineapple, nuts and candied orange peel by hand, with enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Knead on a floured surface 5 to 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl and turn to grease the top. Let rise in a warm place until double (about an hour).
Punch dough down and divide into 2 pieces. Cut off a piece of the dough about the size of an egg from each half. Shape each half into a round loaf. Place on a cookie sheet. Divide each of the small pieces in half and roll into ropes the width of the loaves. Place two ropes on each of the loaves in the shape of a cross. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled (about 30 minutes). Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until golden brown. Remove from cookie sheets and cool on wire racks.
Chocolate Glazed
Ice Cream Egg
½ cup flaked coconut
1 tablespoon butter
¼ cup chopped pecans
1 pint strawberry ice cream, softened
1 pint chocolate ice cream, softened
Semisweet Glaze (recipe follows)
Butter Cream Frosting (recipe follows – or use purchased decorating frosting that comes in a tube)
Combine coconut, butter and pecans in a skillet. Cook until golden brown. Cool. Spoon strawberry ice cream into a 4-cup melon mold or bowl. Fold coconut mixture into chocolate ice cream and spoon over strawberry ice cream. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight. Dip mold into warm water and unmold onto waxed paper. Return to freezer. Spread Semisweet Glaze over the mold to cover completely. Decorate with frosting tinted if desired. Serves six to eight.
Semisweet Glaze
Place 3 squares semisweet chocolate, 3 tablespoons water and 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan. Heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Combine 1 cup powdered sugar and dash of salt in a bowl. Blend and add ½ teaspoon vanilla. Makes about ¾ cup.
Butter Cream
Frosting
6 tablespoons butter
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 pound powdered sugar
2 egg whites, unbeaten
1 tablespoon milk
Cream butter with salt and vanilla. Add sugar alternately with egg whites. Add milk and beat until of spreading consistency. Makes 2½ cups frosting. (One half recipe will suffice if you aren’t decorating lavishly.)
And for the leftover ham:
Pineapple Brunch
Casserole
1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple
1 cup biscuit mix
1 cup milk
4 eggs, lightly beaten
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon onion powder
Pinch of nutmeg
¼ pound cooked ham, diced
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or sharp cheddar cheese
2 green onions, finely chopped
Drain pineapple. Combine biscuit mix, milk, eggs, butter, mustard, onion powder and nutmeg in a blender or electric mixer. Stir in ham, cheese, onions and pineapple and pour into a greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees 35 to 40 minutes. Serves six.