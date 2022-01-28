While leaving the warmth of one’s bed at 5 a.m. on a January morning to witness sunrise from the Continental Divide takes some effort, the end result is more than sufficient recompense.
Feet seek out slippers in the dark, some quick stretching is undertaken while the kettle boils, then you step out into the predawn. Keeping neighborhood noise to a minimum, you start the truck and drive off after only a cursory warm-up. It takes until Poncha for the heater to start generating warmth, and the higher you climb the pass the lower the temperature dips.
Pulling into the parking lot, if there has been fresh snow overnight, a loader is working, pushing it off to the side in preparation for the crowds to come.
Depending on how early you arrive, some mornings there are others in the parking lot with the same idea, others it is a solitary experience as you slip into your boots, fingertips pinched with cold, your breath like a knife into your lungs.
Pack on your back and boards over your shoulder, you step carefully as you negotiate the icy patches, avoid the loader and, reaching the snow, set down your boards and ratchet up the bindings.
Behind you the first smudge of dawn colors the horizon. Fingers and toes ache. The hiss of skins on snow is the only sound as you set off. The slope, at first mellow, soon pitches skyward. Your breath comes hard and fast, and soon it is your lungs that ache, while fingers and toes have been reunited with blood flow. On the horizon toward which you progress the lights of a groomer pierce the gloom, putting the finishing touches on the day’s manicure.
Color seeps into the day. Trees take on individual form, the shadows formed within their stands yielding to the approaching daylight. You soon slip into a rhythm, breath in time with your motion. When the going gets harder you remind yourself to look around rather than stare at the tips of your boards.
Finally you make the top as the first of the morning’s rays brush the mountaintops. You think of peaches and oranges and lavender. All is quiet save the sound of your breath, behind and below you the last of the darkness being chased away.
You stand for a few minutes taking it in then begin the process of transitioning from uphill to downhill. Off come bindings and skins, reassemble the board and reattach the bindings. Into your pack go the skins, out comes helmet, goggles and a jacket to ward off the wind chill generated by the downhill. Lastly you break down your poles, cinch the pack tight and drop down into whatever run suits your mood and conditions.
For moments all too brief it seems you have the mountain to yourself, nobody else’s tracks before you, a temporary signature of your passage left behind you, some days just the soft hiss of the board through fresh-fallen snow.
All too soon you are back, swimming against the tide as the parking lots fill and people organize their gear and assemble expectantly near the lifts. There is a touch of the smug as you head down the pass against the steady stream of traffic uphill. While you wish them all the best for a memorable day, somehow you take with you the feeling that you have already been treated to the best part of it.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.