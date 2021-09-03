Recent articles have raised concerns about the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan. Unfortunately, much of this negative attention is the result of a deliberate misinformation campaign by special interest groups.
In reality, this plan delivers public land managers a suite of creative strategies for addressing the growing environmental impacts of outdoor recreation. The extensive community feedback opportunities and comment period also provided clear support for implementation from both county residents and visitors.
This plan and its tools are exactly what our land management agencies need to balance stewardship and lands access as recreation demands grow across our valley.
Let’s be clear – the plan supports continued multiuse. It is not restrictive or prescriptive. It proposes no new fees and closes no legal existing access to public lands. It is not an end run by “an unelected third party” and does not intend to replace or sidestep federal processes like NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act).
Rather, it allows the county to better participate in, and support, public land management. The plan follows best-practice recommendations as outlined in the National Association of Counties (NACo)-USDA Forest Service Guidebook for Working Together, which encourages local plans to provide meaningful engagement between diverse interests and achieve shared objectives.
The plan was developed collaboratively by the Chaffee Recreation Council. The council itself was convened by Chaffee County and includes representatives from all three municipalities and the county, state and federal land management agencies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and a broad spectrum of user groups.
The misinformation campaign regarding the recreation plan has been led by a subset of local and statewide motorized use advocates. They seem to fear that the plan will change the federal land management decision-making process and have recently raised concerns about the plan’s wildlife objectives. A commissioned “peer review” was submitted to the county by Trails Preservation Alliance. This report, by a well-known “scientist for hire,” discredits the plan’s wildlife mapping, strategies and tools.
Leadership from Salida Mountain Trails has also been disingenuous about the plan and has contributed to the public’s confusion concerning its contents.
The plan’s wildlife map was developed with agency collaboration and data to balance wildlife needs with recreation. Specifically, the plan discourages new recreation development in the county’s remaining high-quality undisturbed habitat. It is difficult to understand opposition to mapping the county’s critical habitat and the development of strategies to protect it. The plan’s recommendation is to do something proactive to protect wildlife, whose populations are declining in part due to growing human presence tied to outdoor recreation activities.
Hundreds of comments collected during the recreation plan feedback opportunity also reflected strong support. The Chaffee Recreation Council considered all input, revising the plan as a result. In particular, concerns expressed by motorized and mountain biking enthusiasts were addressed directly in both public presentations and through the addition of clarifying language. The plan was approved unanimously by the County Planning Commission at the end of June and has been incorporated into the County Comprehensive Plan.
The county recreation plan is serving as a statewide model for other communities facing similar recreation growth challenges. Colorado Parks and Wildlife invited our community to participate in the Regional Outdoor Partnerships initiative, awarding Chaffee County a $95,000 grant to continue our efforts. The agency has said it intends to share our wildlife tools with initiative participants from around the state. The initiative’s goal is to ensure that Colorado’s land, water and wildlife thrive while also providing for equitable access to quality outdoor recreation experiences.
This CPW initiative could be inspiring the disruptive tactics used by trail advocacy groups, who appear to demonstrate a desire for more recreation at all cost. That is not what the majority of citizens in Chaffee County want, nor does it responsibly plan for future generations to be able to enjoy what we have today.
Chaffee County has always enthusiastically welcomed all types of outdoor enthusiasts. Ironically, the tactics of special interest groups could diminish local support for continued broad multiuse by threatening our ability to manage the recreation system sustainably and to leverage local funding sources most fully.
The Recreation Management Plan provides an excellent collaborative platform for addressing environmental impacts caused by growth in recreation. The door remains open for all user groups to participate positively in preserving the landscapes that are critical to our local quality of life and livelihoods.
Greg Felt is a Chaffee County commissioner.