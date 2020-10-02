Continuing the effort
It’s been about seven months since the coronavirus spread from Wuhan, China, infecting tens of millions around the world, impacting the U.S., Colorado and the county.
In the U.S. some 7.3 million have been infected with COVID-19 leading to more than 207,000 deaths. Worldwide, health officials say the virus has claimed more than one million lives with some 34 million cases.
Many health experts believe the number of cases of both those infected and those who have died are substantially higher and in some cases intentionally not being counted by some nations for any of a variety of reasons.
Drug companies are racing to find a vaccine that will work against the virus, to prevent individuals from contracting the disease or to lessen its effects. While vaccine tests are currently being conducted by a number of pharmaceutical firms, no one has to this point announced a drug that effectively counters the virus.
This means that the number of cases and deaths will continue mounting, adding to the already staggering toll.
In the county the number of COVID-19 cases as of Thursday stood at 346. Of these 267 came from outbreaks at Buena Vista Correctional Facility this summer and at Columbine Manor in early spring with 77 cases attributed to the general public.
Of concern to county health officials is an increase in the past month of those testing positive for the virus. In early September, the positivity rate was at 1.34 percent. At the end of the month, those testing positive stood at 2.44 percent of those being tested.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom urges area residents to continue to adhere to the five commitments of containment:
• Maintaining 6 feet of distance;
• Washing hands often;
• Wearing face coverings in public;
• Getting tested if symptoms develop; and
• Staying home when sick.
By now most folks are familiar with the above containment precautions. And judging from general though by no means official observation, most people are wearing masks when out in public, when going into restaurants, at church services or going into an office or business.
It’s also important for those who may have contracted the illness to let local health officials know. Ms. Carlstrom said, “Full disclosure with our department is vital for keeping the county’s cases low, protecting the most vulnerable and securing in-person learning for students.
“We have been successful for the past several months,” she said, “so let’s not give up now.”
Indeed, the fight against the virus continues and until the time comes when a vaccine is widely available and has had time to take effect across the nation’s general population, the steps of containment will need to be practiced.
Evidence turned over
Evidence found in the search this past week for Suzanne Morphew, missing since May 10, has been turned over to CBI and FBI officials for evaluation and processing.
Thanks to all the volunteers who gave of their time and energy to assist in the search.
While there have not been any major new developments in the case, the investigation continues.
A ton of cat, dog food
Thanks to all who contributed cat and dog food as well as cash to Ark-Valley Humane Society. Last week’s drive sponsored by High Country Bank collected 2,155 pounds of pet food and a total of $2,735 in cash, including $1,000 from the bank.
— MJB