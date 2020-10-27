Feels like Old Man Winter has arrived early this year. These blustery, bone chilling days give us a good excuse to fire up the oven and make some hearty meals and tasty treats.
We got a nice surprise Sunday morning when our friend Arlene Shovald called to say she was bringing still warm homemade apple sauce doughnuts to our place for breakfast. What a treat.
We had a fresh pot of coffee made and the doughnuts literally melted in our mouths. What a special way to start our day.
I will try to get her recipe for a future cooking column so you may treat yourself or someone special in your life.
Since man cannot live on doughnuts alone, even really tasty doughnuts, try something a little more healthy for dinner.
This Spinach Pork Tenderloin is fancy enough for guests, but is perfect for a mid-week meal. Try with the mashers and salad recipes included for a complete meal.
Spinach Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh baby spinach, torn into small pieces
¼ cup water
½ cup artichoke hearts, chopped. (Artichokes packed in water are best)
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
1 pound pork tenderloin
½ teaspoon salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper
Sauce:
½ cup apple-cranberry juice
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
Prep:
In a large skillet cook the spinach in water over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes until wilted. Drain well. Combine spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese and rosemary in a bowl and set aside.
Cut a lengthwise slit down the pork tenderloin to within a ½ inch of the bottom. Open the meat so it lies flat, cover with plastic wrap and flatten to within a ¼ inch of thickness. Remove plastic.
Sprinkle the meat with a ¼ teaspoon of salt and top with the spinach mixture.
Close the meat, tying with kitchen string and securing the ends with toothpicks.
Sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper. Place in a shallow baking pan and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
While this is cooking, combine the sauce ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat.
Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Pour over the meat and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
Mashed potatoes are a common side for roast pork, but if you are adventurous and want to try something unusual, consider Pumpkin and Cauliflower Garlic Mash.
Pumpkin and Cauliflower Garlic Mash
Ingredients:
1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets
1 garlic clove, peeled
1/3 cup spreadable cream cheese, unflavored
1 15 ounce can solid-pack pumpkin
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Prep:
Bring 1-inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add cauliflower and garlic, cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes until cauliflower is fork tender.
Drain and add to a food processor.
Add remaining ingredients and process until smooth.
No food processor, no problem. Whip with a hand mixer on high until smooth. Return to pan and heat through, stirring occasionally.
Not sure why this is called Michigan Cherry Salad, but this is one my Mom, Kathy enjoyed. It was one of the only ways she would eat fruit and was quite a departure from her usual iceberg lettuce salads. This recipe makes salad for 8, but can easily be cut in half for a smaller dinner party.
Michigan Cherry Salad
Ingredients:
7 ounces fresh baby spinach, about 9 cups
3 ounces spring salad mix, about 5 cups
1 large Granny Smith apple, chopped
½ cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
½ cup dried cherries
¼ cup Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
¼ cup fresh raspberries, thawed frozen berries can be used
¼ cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons cherry preserves
1 tablespoon sugar
2 tablespoons olive oil
Prep:
To toast the nuts, cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. In a large bowl combine the spinach, spring greens, apple, pecans, cherries and Gorgonzola.
Place raspberries, vinegars, preserves and sugar in a food processor. While processing slowly drizzle the oil olive into the mixture. Drizzle over the salad and toss to coat.
The perfect end to a perfect meal might just be these Ginger Cookies. Big and soft, they are great for people who like ginger, but not the over crunchy ginger snap.
Ginger Cookies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
¼ cup molasses
2 ¼ cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground gloves
¼ teaspoon salt
Additional sugar
Prep:
In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and molasses.
In another bowl, combine flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix until well combined.
Roll dough into 1½- to 2- inch balls, then roll in sugar.
Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until puffy and lightly brown, 10 -12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.