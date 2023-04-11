by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Tick season is here, and your dog’s furry coat is an ideal spot for this pest to latch on, dining on your pet’s precious blood. That “meal” can infect your canine companion with skin diseases and life-threatening illnesses such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Taking a few precautions can keep your dog safe this tick season. Ticks are most rampant in spring and summer, but their season continues into late fall/early winter.
There are a number of products readily available to control ticks. Your veterinarian can recommend what is best for your pet. Oral medications are easy to give and usually also combat fleas. They last from one to three months. There are no worries about children and cats coming into contact with the treated dog as there are with some topical products.
Of the topical products the monthly one applied on the back between the shoulder blades is the easiest to use and lasts the longest. Sprays and powders can be effective but are messy, require ventilation for application and have the risk of being inhaled by the pet or getting into his eyes. Dips and shampoos are also messy, take time and work to apply, and have a short residual life. Collars are easy to use but protect only the dog’s neck and head.
Whatever method you use, read and follow directions closely, and do not use dog products for cats nor vice versa. What is good for one could be poison to the other.
No product is 100 percent foolproof.
At the height of tick season, watch where you walk your dog and try to avoid tall grassy and highly wooded areas. Keep your own grass mowed. Remove leaves and brush from around your house and yard areas where your dog roams.
A must for tick prevention is to thoroughly examine your dog when you come in from a hike. Be certain to look between toes, inside ears, in armpits and around the neck deep in the fur. If your dog is not a hiker, still check him regularly.
If you find a tick, remove it promptly and correctly. Wearing gloves, use fine point, sterilized tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the dog’s skin as possible without pinching, and pull the tick out slowly in a straight, steady motion.
After you have removed the tick, clean the area with rubbing alcohol. Wash your hands thoroughly and disinfect the tweezers. Then closely observe the bite area for signs of infection and your dog for changes in behavior and appetite. Know the tick-borne diseases in your area and their symptoms. Your vet can advise you.
Following these guidelines can keep your dog safe from ticks and the infectious organisms they carry, making your outdoor time together fun and worry free.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.