Is share % changing?
Salida’s 3 percent sales tax revenues dipped in April, with the city collecting $706,901 compared to April 2021’s total of $728,976, a decline of $22,075 or 3 percent.
For April, the city’s total sales tax receipts, including the city’s share of a countywide 2 percent, are at about breakeven, down a mere $1,616, or less than 1 percent.
This is thanks to the 8.7 percent increase in the city share of the county tax, or $20,457 of $255,604 compared to $235,147 in 2021.
That the city’s share of the county tax is up is a point of note. This is because for years, Salida’s share of the county sales tax, while increasing in actual receipts along with overall sales tax volume, declined as a percentage of the total.
From when it was passed by voters in the early 1980s, the county 2 percent has been dispersed on the basis of motor vehicle registration.
Over the years and decades, the county, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs typically saw more new homes and new residents, and with them more vehicle registrations, as compared to Salida.
In the past two or three years, however, this has apparently changed, though we have not seen the actual motor vehicle registration totals that are the basis for how the county 2 percent is dispersed.
Building in the city has obviously ramped up, with new homes filling in vacant lots along with new subdivision development as well as condos and apartments.
The city share of the county sales tax amounts to less than a third of revenues received from the city 3 percent. And this is not likely to change significantly anytime soon.
But if the city’s share of the county 2 percent continues to show an increase in months ahead, it represents a relatively new change in how the three municipalities and county are developing in comparison to each other.
And overall, as noted in this space earlier, city sales tax revenues at an increase of 3 percent for the year are running at totals that are more traditional compared to the wild 15 to 20 percent increases of the past two years.
Price increase slows?
While the the city 3 percent sales tax declined, the county real estate market is showing signs of cooling as well.
Central Colorado Realtors report that in May, single-family homes in the county sold at a median price of $640,000, a 29 percent increase over the same month a year ago.
However, median prices were down 7.5 percent from the previous month, a decline attributed to the impact on buyers of rising interest rates.
At the same time, the county is seeing an increase in the number of homes being listed. With more homes on the market, buyers have more choices and can be more discerning in selecting a home to purchase.
While home price increases may be slowing and possibly declining, they are still well beyond the means of most working families, including teachers, firefighters, police and nurses, etc.
Concerts kick off
Pianist Anton Nel kicks off the 2022 Salida Aspen Concert series at Salida High School auditorium. The Saturday evening program begins with a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. with the concert following at 7:30.
For more than 40 years, the series has brought classical music to the Upper Arkansas Valley from world-renowned musicians attending the Aspen Music Festival.
The series is an opportunity to hear great music performed on stage in Salida.
— MJB