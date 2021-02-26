Solstice Trail questions, potential alternatives
In the next few weeks, the Bureau of Land Management is expected to release its Environmental Analysis of the proposed expansion of a rock and gravel mine off CR 107 south of Salida.
Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix is asking the BLM for permission to expand its existing mine by some 50 acres, extending the life of the operation by 20-40 years, depending on demand and amounts of aggregate found.
Normally, the expansion of an existing gravel pit – one that is relatively small compared to others on BLM property – is a routine occurrence.
The issue here is that a portion of a recently-developed mountain bike trail lies in the area of the proposed mine expansion.
Salida Mountain Trails completed work on the Solstice Trail in 2019, after six years of effort including planning, BLM review, public comment, final design, fund-raising and construction.
Approximately two miles long, Solstice runs roughly parallel to CRs 107-108. It is one of a dozen trails in SMT’s Methodist Mountain trail system.
Questions to be addressed in the coming analysis include:
• Can the proposed gravel mine’s boundaries be modified to allow the trail?
• Since Hard Rock officials were at least somewhat involved in the original trail outline and planning, what changed for the company to the extent that it now proposes a mine expansion which would take in a portion of the trail?
• Can the trail route be changed which would allow mine expansion?
• What is the projected time (how many years) before the mine – if approved – would encroach on the trail? Is it possible to allow use of the trail until mine expansion requires changing the trail route?
These are among the questions and potential alternatives that should be addressed in the BLM’s pending analysis before a final decision is made.
Virus trends down but continue precautions
Coronavirus cases in the county and state are trending down.
As of yesterday, the county is at “yellow” on the state’s virus level, or level three of six, from green, blue, yellow, orange, red and purple.
Four cases were reported Thursday with 33 in the past week, 69 the past two weeks, with a positivity rate of 4.47.
As of Feb. 21, the county has completed inoculations of health care workers and individuals most at risk of contracting the virus as well as most EMS personnel, law enforcement staff and correctional workers.
County public health officials said this week 76 percent of county residents 70 and older have been vaccinated and nearly half – 46 percent – of those 65 to 70 years of age.
Continuing vaccinations are likely a part of the reason for the downward trend in cases. Another likely reason is that county residents are continuing to practice safety precautions including wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing hands, staying home if sick and getting tested if symptoms develop.
County officials strongly recommend that those who are vaccinated continue to practice these precautions, noting that researchers are still studying how the virus is transmitted and to what degree vaccines prevent the virus’ spread.
Officials state, “We need to protect each other from COVID every way we can.”
This is particularly true since a majority of the community remains to be vaccinated.
— MJB