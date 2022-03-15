Energy independence or lean on bad actors?
After more than a week of bipartisan prodding, when President Joe Biden finally issued orders to stop the import of Russian oil and gas, most Americans said they approved of the move.
Approval means, of course, that by telling Vladimir Putin to keep his oil, the U.S. supply shrinks by some 400,000-600,000 barrels per month. Cutting supply tightens the market, which in turn means a boost in oil and gas prices.
In urging the administration’s move, the nation asked why this country was buying Russian oil, thereby supporting the Putin War in Ukraine.
Curtailing Russian oil imports, however, is only a part of the equation. The other half is to ramp up U.S. oil production, which would increase the domestic supply and reduce price pressures.
Just a few years ago this country achieved energy independence, where the U.S. was no longer dependent on other countries for oil, even becoming an oil exporter. But that status was short-lived. Thanks in large part to Biden administration decisions and actions in 2021, including canceling the Keystone Pipeline from Canada, once again the U.S. became a net oil importer.
Now, with the Ukraine war, the dangers of depending on other countries for energy have become obvious.
Unbelievably, the president sought out Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran – Iran? – urging their governments to increase oil production.
Over the weekend, Iran gave us its answer, firing missiles at a U.S. consulate in Iraq.
Why would oil exporters want to increase production, boosting world supplies, which would tend to drive down prices?
Boosting U.S. production will not have an immediate impact. Restarting Keystone would take two years before the first oil would flow. But the second Cold War – the Putin War – in Europe is just beginning, and that’s regardless of how long the courageous Ukrainians can continue their fight.
Increasing energy production of all types, fossil fuel and renewable, to where the U.S. is energy independent and an energy exporter, is sound foreign policy; depending on other nations, pure folly.
Americans and consumers worldwide are paying dearly for the folly that is depending on other countries, including the bad actors, for our energy needs.
Concert to Villa Grove
After canceling their Buena Vista-area concert location in 2021, Live Nation is going 40 miles south to Villa Grove and Saguache County for 2022.
In Chaffee County, Live Nation had to overcome noise complaints of neighbors, concert hours and a coronavirus-related attendance restriction limiting the concert to a maximum of 5,000 participants, among other issues.
In Villa Grove and the wide-open San Luis Valley, with neighbors fewer and far between, measuring decibels and counting concertgoers is not likely to be an issue. And the virus is not as likely to be the factor that it was last fall, with the Omicron variant coming into play.
Ironically, as the closest communities to Villa Grove, Salida, Poncha Springs and the county are likely to see significant traffic from those attending who would be looking for groceries, camping supplies and incidentals.
Salida also has the nearest medical facilities with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s emergency room and REACH Air Ambulance.
Salida, Poncha and the county will likely reap sales tax benefits from the Labor Day concert but without most, if not all, the negatives associated with a venue in or near a residential neighborhood.
— MJB