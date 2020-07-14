The Salida Regional Library is glad to have previously been able to “reopen,” per definition of the state library, in the sense that materials, online resources, technology, summer reading programs, small group programs and more have been accessible to our community for over a month. But, we are really excited to be able to “reopen” our building to the public for browsing and inside check out.
Of course, as everyone has become accustomed, there will be some changes and guidelines that must be adhered to in order for us to be able to remain open. What may that look like?
First, all patrons must use the Fourth Street entrance at this time. You will be greeted in the foyer by a staff member asking you some questions and making sure you understand the following guidelines.
Guidelines:
Inside, there is browsing and check out only, no sitting or viewing of materials (i.e. magazines or newspapers).
There will be a 30 minute browsing time limit.
There may be up to 10 people at once in the main library and an additional 5 in the children’s area.
Social distancing and proper mask wearing is mandatory. We have removed much of our public seating or placed signs around the library letting patrons know what is accessible and what is not.
We will have hand sanitizer available for use while in the library.
Computer lab use is still by appointment – walk ins are OK when spots are available.
Some areas of library will remain closed.
When checking out at the circulation desk, the patron may give their name or card number, there will be no exchanging of cards. Patrons will need to stand at the green marks.
If someone wants to pay a fine, they may do so. Again, hand sanitizer will be available for use before and after transaction.
Note, fines accrued after March 16 through this week will be waived. We will stop waiving fees for materials at the end of July, as our drop box has been open over 6 weeks.
We will continue curbside service for those who do not wish to wear a mask, have other needs, or just like the service.
No pets are allowed in the library.
Salida Regional Library Hours of operation for patrons are:
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Other exciting news
We have been working on putting together “Learning Kits” that will be available for circulation starting July 20. A learning kit is a bag of materials designed by theme. Each bag will come with materials that help teach or reinforce a learning concept, or just for fun. The bags range in age groups and themes, from preschool to all ages. Our topics by age group are:
• Preschool to elementary school – Financial literacy, foreign language, geography and social studies.
• Elementary to middle school – Space, general science, engineering and circuit kit, coding kit, algebra and geometry.
• Middle to high school – Financial literacy for teens, algebra, geometry, precalculus/calculus, public speaking, career prep.
• All ages – fine art, music, mythology, anatomy, microscope kit and creative writing.
Through the “Growing Readers Together” grant, whose goal is to provide early literacy activities and resources for any FFN (Friend, Family member, or Neighbor) that watches kids ages 0-5 who are not their own; think sibling, grandparent, neighbor, non-licensed daycare provider, etc., we have put together 50 giveaway bags to go out to our community. Each bag has fun materials that expand upon the five learning concepts: sing, write, play, read and talk.
If you meet the criteria above, ask us for a bag at Monday’s summer reading prize pick up table from 1-3 p.m.
Susan Matthews is the director of the Salida Regional Library District.