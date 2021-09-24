Virus vaccines work
One more person died in Chaffee County this week due to the coronavirus, bringing total county virus deaths to 19 while another 29 deaths are listed as having died with the virus.
County virus cases continue to spike with five new infections on Thursday, 35 the past week and 66 in the past two weeks.
While we’ve said it before, it bears repeating: 86 percent of virus cases the past eight months have been among those who have not been vaccinated.
Since February, when vaccines first became readily available, the county has had 726 virus cases. Of these 104 were breakthrough cases, infections among those who had received one of the vaccines.
The remainder of 622 cases were not vaccinated.
Digging a bit deeper, this year, July, August and September have had a total of 290 cases so far, compared to 82 cases for the three months in 2020.
This is more than three times the number of a year ago. What’s significant here is that a year ago, the vaccines were not available. They were still four to five months away.
What this means then is that there were a total of 82 cases for the three months among a population of about 21,000, or roughly four-tenths of 1 percent of county residents.
For July-September this year, with roughly two-thirds of the county population vaccinated, there have been 290 virus cases, more than three times last year’s total, with most of the cases – 86 percent – hitting those who have not been vaccinated.
Stated another way, if roughly a third of the county has not been vaccinated, the 290 cases for the three months represent about 4 percent of residents who have not had the shots. Doing the math means this year, those who have not been inoculated with one of the vaccines are 10 times more likely to contract the virus compared to the same three months in 2020.
The increased rate of infections could be because a year ago mask mandates were in place and more folks are now traveling. But it is primarily because, according to health officials, the virus’s Delta variant is more contagious than the earlier version.
Other county coronavirus stats show similarly. For example, March through September hospitalizations in the county due to the virus a year ago totaled 10. This year there have been a total of 47, including five who are currently hospitalized.
It should be noted that in 2020, the number of county virus cases began spiking in October, peaking at a total of 195, 258 and 214 in November, December and January, then falling off to 147 and 46 in February and March, about when many residents became fully vaccinated.
What the numbers and stats boil down to is that the vaccines work, that those who are not vaccinated are far more likely to become infected, more likely to have severe symptoms, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die.
A Legion salute
Last week Salida’s American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 celebrated its 100th anniversary.
What’s generally not known is that when the courthouse moved to Salida following a county vote in 1928, the Legion came up with a plan to raise $120,000 to build the structure, which continues to serve the county and its residents.
Since its founding in Salida in 1921, the Legion has been involved in a variety of programs, many benefiting youth, including sponsoring high school students to Colorado Boys State. Post members carry the nation’s flag at parades and conduct flag ceremonies at veterans’ funerals.
At 100, here’s a salute to the American Legion and its veterans. Thank you for your service to your country and your continuing service to this community.
— MJB